A coach without a bench: how Benard became the voice of 1xBet and Nigeria’s football fan culture

Heard a funny football joke somewhere? Chances are, it’s Coach B.I — the witty and cheerful ambassador of 1xBet. The global betting company has extended its partnership with the popular comedian and content creator, whose real name is Benard Emuobosa Ichide.

He’s always in the game

Benard doesn’t call himself a coach for nothing — he used to be one. But it’s not just about his experience. Today, Coach B.I is the voice of football fans, and everyone sees a bit of themselves in his content.

The comedian shared how he managed to gain popularity: “I try to include comedic moments that everyone will understand, whether or not the person is a football fan. This helps everyone who watches my content have fun.”

Coach B.I. has become a gateway into the world of betting for many Nigerians: “Is betting needed for sports? Yes, it’s very important because it creates a lot of fun for us.”

Also, Benard emphasizes that sports betting is a form of entertainment — a way to enjoy the game you love, not a means of making money. Coach B.I regularly reminds his followers that football should bring joy, while betting should be a pleasant bonus. This honest and transparent approach has earned him the trust of his audience. 1xBet shares these values and actively promotes responsible gaming through its 1xBalance project.

What’s Coach B.I’s mission?

The comedian uses humor to help fans get the most excitement and enjoyment from sports betting. 1xBet believed in this approach and saw Benard as the ideal partner — someone who speaks the same language as the audience and brings humor to the brand positioning.

“I want to use all my talents and skills to drive the brand forward. I would like people to embrace the 1xBet platform and enjoy all its benefits. That’s why this is so important to me,” said Coach B.I.

Big plans for 1xBet and Benard

As part of this new stage in their partnership, Coach B.I will continue to entertain fans, present educational content, and launch a number of collaborations.

Benard aims to explain how to bet wisely, why staying in control is essential, and how betting can enhance the overall fan experience. 1xBet is proud to support this initiative, as one of the brand’s top priorities is to create a safe and responsible gaming environment for its clients.

“I am very famous in Africa as a sports betting fan, and I always say that it should remain a pastime and not a way of making money. I always advise people to have that feeling that will remind them to approach betting wisely. I would say that everyone should remember that the probability of losing is higher than winning. So, if you always keep this in mind, you won’t lose much, and it will help you bet responsibly,” shared the comedian.

His idea is simple: not all fans bet, but everyone should feel a part of the football community. Coach B.I helps build that connection with humor and respect.

Follow the 1xBet and Benard collaboration and the responsible betting project on our social networks — much more to come!

