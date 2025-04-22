By State Aya

Tomorrow, April 23, 2025, history will come full circle in the city of Warri, as the legal community will gather to commence the commemoration of a truly monumental milestone, 100 years of legal practice in Warri and the legacy of Hon. Asifo Egbe, the pioneer of legal practice in Warri, who was called to the English Bar on January 26, 1925 and enrolled at the Supreme Court of Nigeria on April 23, 1925. He also became the first Lawyer from the geographical location now known as the South-South geo-political zone of Nigeria, to be appointed as a Judicial Officer when he was appointed as a Magistrate sometime in the 1930s. April 23, 2025, marks exactly a Century since Hon. Asifo Egbe was called to the Nigerian Bar. Without hesitation, he returned home and began his legal practice in Warri, establishing himself as the first legal practitioner in the old Warri Province of the Western Region of Nigeria.

The event, themed “100 YEARS OF LEGAL PRACTICE IN WARRI: HONOURING THE PIONEERING EFFORTS OF HON. ASIFO EGBE”, is designed to bring together Lawyers, Judges, Academics, and distinguished guests to celebrate and honour the legacy of Hon. Asifo Egbe.

The event is also designed to reflect on the growth of the legal profession in Warri, and its contribution to the development of the Nigerian legal system over the past century. The Programme of the April 23, 2025, which is the first in a series of programmes lined up to mark the event, will feature a Press Conference and an evening session of reminiscence, where senior members of the Bar will share past experiences, insights, and historical reflections on the legal journey of the Warri Bar from its inception in 1925 to date.

The centenary celebration is not only a tribute to one man’s trailblazing path, but also a reminder of how far the legal profession in Warri has come from a single Lawyer in 1925 to a vibrant community of legal minds who continue to fearlessly uphold the tenets of Justice and the Rule of Law.