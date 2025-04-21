VC Prescribes Optimal Market Awareness for Informed Investment Decision-making

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Vice Chancellor, Prime University, Abuja, Prof. Mohammed Akaro Mainoma, has underscored the need for investors to embrace optimal market awareness as the bedrock for informed investment decision-making.

He said this provides them with essential insights to navigate the complexities of financial markets effectively.

Mainoma, a professor of accounting and finance, as well as a former Vice Chancellor, Nasarawa State University, stated this while delivering the Capital Market Association of Nigeria’s (CMAN) fellowship inaugural lecture, in Abuja.



The academic whose lecture dwelt on “Managing An Investment Needs Optimal Market Awareness (MAINOMA)”, which he creatively coined from his name, explored the pivotal role of market awareness across various spheres, emphasising its impact on investment performance, the importance of information availability, strategies for enhancing awareness, and its influence on asset pricing dynamics.



According to him, investors rely on market awareness to embrace opportunities, manage risks, and achieve sustainable returns in dynamic market environments.

“By staying abreast of market dynamics, trends, and factors influencing asset prices, investors can make prudent decisions that align with their financial objectives and risk tolerance.



“This paper delves into the symbiotic relationship between awareness and investment performance, highlighting how informed decisions driven by comprehensive market insights contribute to superior investment outcomes.

“It underscores the critical role of information availability in facilitating sound investment decisions, enhancing market efficiency, and mitigating cognitive biases that can cloud

judgment,” he said.

He added that the paper also explored strategies for improving market awareness, advocating for continuous learning, networking, and the harmonization of market information.

These strategies, he said, aim to empower investors with timely, accurate, and actionable insights necessary for navigating today’s interconnected global markets effectively.

He outlined a comprehensive framework necessary for equipping investors with the tools and perspectives needed to navigate and thrive in an increasingly complex investment environment.

Mainoma, who is also the President of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) stated the benefits of market awareness are many, including allowing investors to spot emerging opportunities, helping them to assess and mitigate risks, short-term fluctuations as well as helping them to decide when to buy or sell assets for optimal returns.

According to Mainoma, market awareness equally helps investors to know whether an asset is overvalued or undervalued relative to its fundamentals