Saka’s Ankle Injury Nothing Serious, Says Arteta

Bukayo Saka’s ankle injury is “nothing serious” after he was forced off during Arsenal’s 4-0 Premier League win at Ipswich on Sunday, manager Mikel Arteta said.

The winger was injured by a high challenge on the back of his ankle in the 32nd minute by Leif Davis, who was sent off.

England international Saka was substituted early in the second half and was pictured with strapping on his ankle.

Arteta said the winger was “sore” – but added that the decision to take him off was just a precaution, with Arsenal facing the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Paris St-Germain on 29 April.

“He was a bit sore, but it’s nothing serious, so it’s good,” Arteta said.

“I haven’t seen the slow motion, I’ve just seen the normal pace image and yeah, he cuts him from the back.

“I don’t think it’s intentional at all, but it’s dangerous because he cannot really react to anything, because you cannot see him coming.”

Arsenal have suffered an injury-hit campaign, with Saka, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus all absent for long periods.

And Arteta acknowledged that because of that, he does get concerned when he sees one of his players struggling during a match.

“I do,” he said, “especially with the numbers that we have right now and especially when they are back to goal, because normally it’s the moment when the foot is planted, your weight is there, and you cannot really react to it, but he’s fine.”