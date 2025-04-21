  • Monday, 21st April, 2025

Saka’s Ankle Injury Nothing Serious, Says Arteta

Sport | 49 minutes ago

Bukayo Saka’s ankle injury is “nothing serious” after he was forced off during Arsenal’s 4-0 Premier League win at Ipswich on Sunday, manager Mikel Arteta said.

The winger was injured by a high challenge on the back of his ankle in the 32nd minute by Leif Davis, who was sent off.

England international Saka was substituted early in the second half and was pictured with strapping on his ankle.

Arteta said the winger was “sore” – but added that the decision to take him off was just a precaution, with Arsenal facing the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Paris St-Germain on 29 April.

“He was a bit sore, but it’s nothing serious, so it’s good,” Arteta said.

“I haven’t seen the slow motion, I’ve just seen the normal pace image and yeah, he cuts him from the back.

“I don’t think it’s intentional at all, but it’s dangerous because he cannot really react to anything, because you cannot see him coming.”

Arsenal have suffered an injury-hit campaign, with Saka, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus all absent for long periods.

And Arteta acknowledged that because of that, he does get concerned when he sees one of his players struggling during a match.

“I do,” he said, “especially with the numbers that we have right now and especially when they are back to goal, because normally it’s the moment when the foot is planted, your weight is there, and you cannot really react to it, but he’s fine.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.