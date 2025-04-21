Olorunsola Delivers EKSU’s 89th Inaugural Lecture Tomorrow

Education management professor, Mrs. Edith Olufunmilola Olorunsola, will tomorrow deliver the 89th inaugural lecture of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

According to the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof J.B. Ayodele, the lecture will hold at the university auditorium.

He gave the lecture’s title as “Revitalisation of Nigerian universities: A fulcrum for workers’ job satisfaction and performance.”

Expected at lecture are members of the varsity’s governing council, senate and lecturers among others.