Ndidi, Leicester City Relegated from Premier League

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, and his club Leicester City have been relegated from the Premier League for the fifth time.

Yesterday, they fell 1-0 at home to champions-in-waiting Liverpool to seal their return to the second-tier English Championship.

They have 18 points from 33 points with five matches still to play to the end of the season.

Ndidi started Sunday’s game before he was replaced late on by Oliver Skipp.

Southampton, who parade Super Eagles stars Paul Onuachu and Joe Aribo, were the first club to be relegated from the Premier League this season.

Elsewhere, Pedro Neto fired a spectacular winner in stoppage time as Chelsea’s late show secured a 2-1 win over west-London rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobii’s goal was not enough as Chelsea defeated Fulham 2-1 to go fifth in the Premier League standing.

However, substitute Tyrique George grabbed an equaliser seven minutes from time to cancel out Iwobi’s 20th-minute strike.

Then Neto’s half-volley clinched a victory that took the Blues above Forest on goal difference in the battle to secure Champions League football.

The result will alleviate some of the pressure on under-fire manager Enzo Maresca.

Raul Jimenez dominating Chelsea’s Levi Colwill in the air was a common theme early on as Fulham mounted pressure.

Then Chelsea skipper Reece James was caught in possession by Fulham’s press and, after Ryan Sessegnon drove forward, his pass to Iwobi saw the Nigeria international use his weaker left foot to find the bottom left corner from the edge of the area.

Chelsea’s lack of confidence was clear to see but they did create a handful of chances which a striker in a better form than nine-goal man Nicolas Jackson could have converted.

The first came a minute before Iwobi’s strike when Noni Madueke’s ball across the box was touched by Jackson into the hands of Bernd Leno. The Senegal striker was then caught on his heels in the area despite an inch-perfect delivery from Neto.

Maresca turned to the bench at half-time with Jadon Sancho coming on for Madueke but the changes initially failed to spark his side into life.

A speculative effort by another substitute Malo Gusto was all the Blues truly had to show for themselves by the hour mark.

Fulham on the other hand remained strong and resolute. The physical prowess of Sander Berge and Calvin Bassey snapped up loose balls against Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer as they gave their rivals little or no space to attack in behind their deep block.

Manager Marco Silva brought on Harry Wilson late on to inject energy but it was 19-year-old Chelsea substitute George who made the impact.