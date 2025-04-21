Kogi CJ Inaugurates Committee to Review High Court RulesIbrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Josiah Majebi has inaugurated a committee for the review of the State’s High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules.



Justice Majebi stressed the importance of the high-powered committee during the inauguration ceremony at the state’s judiciary headquarters in Lokoja, the state capital during the weekend.

Justice Abdul Awulu was selected as its Chairman, while Justice Moses Gwatana is expected to act as the Vice Chairman of the Review Committee respectively. .



The Chief Judge disclosed the current rules guiding procedures in the High Court of Justice were enacted into law 19 years ago when the pioneer Chief Judge of the state, Justice Umaru Eri (Rtd) made and brought the Rules into effect introducing “some remarkable innovations into the civil litigation landscape” in the state.



He stated further that as with most systems of law, there is always room for further innovations, modifications and improvements aimed at achieving better degree of conformity with contemporary practices”.

“The review of the Rules was therefore an urgent reform needed for administration of justice in the state to adapt to evolving technological developments with a view to enhancing civil litigation process that would meet modern civil litigation procedures.



“These reforms will prioritize technology integration, procedural efficiency and case management flexibility fostering a more robust and accessible Justice system,” he said.

While expressing confidence in members of the committee to deliver on the responsibility entrusted on them, Justice Majebi enthused on expecting to receive all-encompassing rules at the end of the one-month given to the committee while also reckoning with the credibility and pedigree of the committee members.



He was thus optimistic that the involvement of the calibre of those engaged in the committee would further show direction to others on how best to collectively attain goals that would be beneficial to the legal institution and future generations of lawyers.



“You have been carefully selected to review the Kogi State High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2006, and your appointment is born out of your sterling records of progressive sacrifices and commitment to the legal sector and the administration of justice” he disclosed.



He urged them to be steadfast and bring the realities of the prevailing economic order in the country to bear on their review.

He highlighted some critical areas crying for review in the Rules, noting that such key areas as the urgent need for technological integration like the introduction of electronic filing and virtual proceedings; total review of fees, including filing and affidavit fees as he said the current fees do not reflect prevailing economic realities; issues of pre-trial conference and case management and Arbitration and Alternative Dispute Resolution “practices in tandem with the Arbitration and Mediation Act, 2023 amongst others.

Responding on behalf of his members in his acceptance speech, the Chairman of the committee, Justice Awulu, appreciated the CJ for believing in their capacity to serve the state while also offering not to take the task ahead of the committee for granted.

He further acknowledged the importance of the assignment concurring that the Rules presently in use has been in effect for long and require a holistic review to which his committee would devote itself absolutely for the benefit of the institution, the legal profession, Kogi state and the nation in general.