Insecurity: Kanu’s Family Decries FG’s ‘False Narratives’ against IPOB Leader

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The family of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has called for an international probe of the insecurity situation in the South East zone of Nigeria.

Kanu’s family made the call in a statement issued weekend by the spokesman, Emmanuel Kanu, saying an independent international investigative panel has become necessary because of the “relentless and orchestrated campaign of misinformation” against IPOB.



He said his family specifically wanted “immediate establishment of a joint panel of investigators from the United States and the European Union to address this injustice and uncover the true genesis of insecurity in the South East.

“This independent body must be tasked with conducting a thorough, transparent, and unbiased investigation into the root causes of insecurity in Igboland and identifying those truly responsible.



“We call on all well-meaning individuals, organisations, and governments to support our demand for an independent investigation and to ensure that justice prevails in Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case,” Prince Emmanuel said.

He regretted that the federal government and its security agencies had become fixated with linking IPOB to insecurity in South East, thereby masking government’s failure to address the insecurity in the zone.

According to him, the federal government was intentional in “this deliberate effort to falsely link IPOB to alleged insecurities and crimes in the South East.”



He stated that the false narratives and media propaganda were being perpetrated with “the clear intent to influence judicial proceedings in Abuja courts and tarnish Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s reputation before the international community.

“The Nigerian government’s reliance on false narratives and media propaganda to influence judicial outcomes and discredit a high-profile case like Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s is a dangerous precedent that undermines the rule of law and erodes public trust in democratic institutions,” he said.

He regretted that the diversionary tactics by FG to mask its failure was being propagated by a section of the mainstream and social media that have elected to run with false narratives, swallowing whatever the security agencies dish out to them hook, line and sinker.