Deputy Senate President Unveils Scholarship Program for 300 Kano Students

sAhmad Sorondinki in Kano.

As part of its educational support initiatives, the Barau Jibril Foundation, under the leadership of Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibril, has unveiled a scholarship program for 300 students from Kano, spread across various institutions in the country.



Barau announced at Bayero University on Sunday that the scholarship will target students studying science-based courses.

His words: “Well, we’re here in a pursuit to bring development to our region, to bring development to our state and to bring development to our nation because education is a bedrock of every society.



“And any society desirous of development must take its educational system seriously. And to build a sound and effective educational system in the country, that is not what a government alone can do.

“It’s what everyone, all households must participate in getting that done. From the government to religious bodies, to high network individuals, in fact, even the ordinary person, everyone must come on board. And that’s why we are executing this initiative.



“We started with sending our students outside the shores of this country to study AI, Artificial Intelligence and other courses, other programs, so that they will bring the knowledge acquired to be in a desire to develop our country.

“I felt that that was not enough, that we have to also look at our institutions in this country that have established themselves comparable to what we have overseas.



“Example is this university, Bayero University. It has established itself under the leadership of the UN to the attainment of that level that can be compared to any university in the world.



“So also, universities like Abu Dhabi University, University of Ife, University of Ibadan, UN, University of Nsuka, and the rest, that we need to have those that were not able to make it to. I mean, within the program that we did to send our students to outside of this country, that we need to have these other ones to study at home, particularly in those areas that are really needed in our country.

“Apart from AI and the rest, we also have areas like agriculture, which is the bane of our economy, particularly here in the north; metallurgy, oil exploration, Climate change, that’s the study of environment, and the rest. Experts in these areas will bring what they’ve learned to developing our country.”

In his speech, the Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Professor Sagir Abbas, described the scholarship as visionary saying educating a person is like educating a nation.

“The decision to sponsor post graduate education, for deserving Nigerians, especially of Kako State indigene, is not only commendable but visioner” he stated.