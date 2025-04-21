At Easter, CAN, Kukah, Kaigama Speak for Suffering Nigerians; Govs, Others Seek Peace, Unity

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Michael Olugbode, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Linus Aleke in Abuja, Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo, Mary Nnah in Lagos, Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia and Onuminya Ochoechi in Sokoto

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, and Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Reverend Ignatius Kaigama, yesterday, in their Easter messages, made a case for suffering Nigerians under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

That was as prominent Nigerians, including governors, businessmen and women, as well as corporate organisations and charity groups urged peace and unity among Nigerians in the spirit of the season.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in his Easter message, advised Christians to remain strong in the face of challenges.

Okoh also urged Christians to always promote unity, dialogue and reconciliation in the country.

He advised all Christians to use this Easter season as a time for deep reflection, earnest prayer, and spiritual renewal.

According to a statement he personally signed, the CAN president said, “On behalf of the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), I extend heartfelt greetings to all Christians in Nigeria and across the world. This is a moment of deep spiritual significance as we commemorate the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.

“Let us strengthen our bonds of fellowship, extend compassion to those in need, and strive to build a more just and caring society. This Easter, let us be intentional in acts of kindness and charity, reaching out to the marginalized and the suffering. Let us also promote dialogue and reconciliation, working towards greater unity within our communities and across the nation.

“In the spirit of Easter, may we reach out to neighbours of other faiths, fostering mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. May this season be one of harmony and goodwill for all Nigerians. May it inspire us to live out the values of love, peace, and forgiveness in our everyday lives.”

Okoh added, “Easter stands as the cornerstone of our faith, reminding us of the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ for the redemption of humanity. His resurrection is a powerful testament to the might of God, offering us hope, forgiveness, and the promise of eternal life.

“As Apostle Paul affirms in 1 Corinthians 15:14: ‘And if Christ has not been raised, our preaching is useless and so is your faith.’ This verse encapsulates the essence of Easter and the very foundation of our belief. Let us reflect on this divine mystery and renew our commitment to living in accordance with His teachings.

“In Nigeria, Easter is not only a religious observance but also a vibrant cultural celebration. From the colourful parades in the streets of Lagos to the solemn processions in the villages of the North, some of which begin with the waving of palm branches a week before, this period reveals the rich blend of our nation’s diverse expressions of faith and tradition.

“It is a time when families gather, communities unite, and our rich cultural heritage is showcased through music, dance, and festive gatherings. These celebrations beautifully reflect both our faith and our shared identity.

“We remain mindful of the many challenges faced by our brothers and sisters in Christ, especially in regions where they endure persecution for their beliefs. Yet, even in the face of adversity, the spirit of Easter endures. It reminds us that, just as Christ rose from the dead, we too can rise above trials through faith, resilience, and unity.”

The CAN president said, “The resurrection affirms that light will always triumph over darkness, and love will conquer fear. Let us draw strength from this truth and continue to support one another in faith. As we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, our Lord, may our hearts be filled with the message of victory that it brings to strengthen us in the face of adversity.”

Kukah Urges End to Suffering, Brutality

Calling on President Bola Tinubu to bring an end to the suffering and afflictions plaguing Nigeria, Kukah, in his message, decried the culture of brutality and savagery that had become rampant in the country, stating that it has placed Nigeria outside the purview of human civilisation.

“The sufferings of our country have been marked by a culture of brutality and savagery never witnessed in our history,” Kukah said, adding, “Every day, innocent citizens are kidnapped and held under inhuman conditions.”

His message painted a stark picture of a nation in crisis, with a pervasive sense of death and fear hanging over the country.

Kukah urged the president to take decisive action to address the suffering and restore peace and security to the country.

The Bishop’s Easter message was a call to action, urging Nigerians to come together to demand change and an end to the suffering.

The revered cleric lamented that Nigeria had been overrun by bandits and kidnappers, who had become embedded in every sphere of life, threatening to destroy the very fabric of Nigerian society.

Kukah stated, “We are in a dilemma now, and the question is simple: is the persistence of insecurity a statement of the lack of capacity of our men and women in uniform, or is it evidence that those at the top are reaping the fruits of funding their own war machine?”

He urged Tinubu to “step up” and take decisive action to bring an end to the insecurity, saying Nigerians are “hanging on the cross” at the mercy of forces of darkness.

He emphasised that Christians must face life’s challenges with confidence, equipped with the light of Christ to drive out the darkness threatening to engulf the country.

Kaigama: Families Facing Severe Hunger

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Reverend Ignatius Kaigama, while raising the alarm over the worsening economic conditions, also expressed concern over the spate of violent attacks in the country leading to numerous deaths.

In his Easter message, Kaigama said hunger now stalked homes across Nigeria.

He stated, “We are also alarmed by the continual hunger and economic hardship gripping our people. Families struggle daily to put food on the table, and children go to bed hungry in a nation so richly blessed.

“The desperation in the land is palpable, and it calls for immediate action from all levels of government, faith-based institutions, and citizens. As Jesus fed the multitudes with compassion, so must we work together to ensure that no Nigerian goes hungry in the midst of plenty.”

The bishop called on governments and religious institutions to urgently tackle the crisis with compassion and purpose.

He said, “We mourn the tragic and reckless killing of innocent travellers in Uromi, Edo State. Lives cut short without reason or mercy.

“We grieve the repeated violence and massacres in Bokkos and Bassa local government areas of Plateau State, where entire communities are being decimated.

“These attacks have left families shattered and dreams destroyed, and they underscore the urgent need for a sincere and coordinated response to insecurity across Nigeria.”

Kaigama called on Nigerians to rise above despair and work together to heal a nation battered by insecurity, economic hardship, and political instability.

Police Affairs Minister, CDS, COAS, IG Salute Christian Faithful

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, while felicitating the Christian faithful, said, “As we mark the celebration of Easter, I extend my heartfelt greetings to each and every one of you, those at home, on duty, and in various theatres of operation across the country and beyond.”

A statement by Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier-General Tukur Gusau, described Easter as a season of reflection and renewal.

According to the CDS, “It reminds us of the ultimate sacrifice made by our Lord Jesus Christ, and His resurrection, which brings hope to all humanity. This is a message of sacrifice, courage, and triumph over adversity, which is especially significant to the members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

“Let us remember our fallen comrades, men and women who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty. May their memories remain eternal, and may their service never be forgotten. We also pray for the quick recovery of those wounded in action and for strength and comfort for their families.”

In his message, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, prayed that the season brings love, peace, and prosperity to the Nigerian Army, families, and the country.

Wishing the Christian faithful a blessed Easter filled with love, Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam, said Easter whispered hope at every new dawn.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, extended his warmest felicitations to the Christian community on the occasion of Easter.

Egbetokun acknowledged the significance of the celebration, which symbolised hope, renewal, and sacrifice; and encouraged Christians to reflect on these values and continue to promote peace, unity, and goodwill in their communities.

He directed Commissioners of Police across all state Commands and Formations, and their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to enhance visible policing, extended vigilance, and intelligence gathering to ensure a safe and secure festive period for the citizens.

Egbetokun also emphasised the critical importance of enhanced patrols and strategic deployment of personnel to places of worship, recreation centres, major highways, and other public spaces to deter criminal activities and provide swift responses to any security challenges that might arise.

He called on members of the public to cooperate with the police and other security agencies by providing timely and credible information that could assist in preventing the breakdown of law and order during the period.

Sanwo-Olu Preaches Love Among Nigerians

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, rejoiced with Nigerians, particularly the Christian faithful, as they celebrated this year’s Easter.

Sanwo-Olu, in an Easter message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, urged Lagos residents, particularly Christians, to emulate the virtues of humility, perseverance and compassion of Jesus Christ, which made Him die on the cross for the atonement of man’s sins and reconciling humanity with God.

He also implored Christians to continue to live in peace, love and harmony with believers of other faiths, stating that good neighbourliness, selflessness, patience, and love are among the several lessons taught and exemplified by the Lord Jesus Christ.

Sanwo-Olu stated, “Today, I wish all Lagosians and Christians across the country and other parts of the world a Happy Easter as we remember the sacrifice and love of Jesus towards mankind.

“As we commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, I want Lagosians and Nigerians in general to make togetherness and unity of the country the central goal of our nationality.

“Let us all emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ by simply impacting the lives of friends, colleagues, associates, neighbours and family members, as well as contributing to the growth and development of our dear Lagos State and Nigeria.”

Otti: Let’s Love, Sacrifice, Forgive

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, enjoined the people of the state and Nigerians, in general, to make this year’s Easter celebration worthwhile by imbibing the eternal virtues of love, sacrifice and forgiveness.

Otti made the appeal in his Easter message, titled, “Living the joy of the resurrection.”

He said, “Easter season is an evergreen reminder that God does not abandon His own, that light cannot be buried.”

While wishing Ndi Abia Happy Easter celebration, Otti alluded to the visible manifestation of divine intervention in the ongoing transformation of the state, and emergence of a “new Abia”.

He stated, “For us in Abia, a state dedicated entirely to the supreme wisdom of the Almighty God, our joy is infinite because we are witnesses to the truth of the faithfulness of the One who rules in the affairs of men.

“Today, we rejoice like the early believers did when the news of the resurrection first got to them but more fundamentally, we celebrate in the knowledge that we had not believed in vain – that our mockers did not have the last word.”

The governor also called on the people to keep “providing sacrificial support to those in need, direction to the lost and comfort to all who suffer the shipwrecks of life”.

Keep Hope Alive, Adeleke Tells Osun People

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, expressed the hope for better days ahead in the face of prevailing challenges.

Adeleke described Easter as a reminder that tribulation was a temporary condition that would give way for everlasting relief.

He recognised the spiritual bearing of Easter, particularly the power of hope and the promise of new possibilities for humanity, and congratulated Christians in the state and beyond for the festive period, which is the very foundation of their faith.

The governor underscored the message of sacrifice that the story of Easter conveyed as a challenge “we must all accept in the shared hope for a better tomorrow”.

He called for a renewed commitment to work for enduring unity, sustained peace and a society that met the aspirations of all.

Abiodun Felicitates Christians, Urges Hope

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, congratulated Christians in the state and Nigeria on this year’s Easter celebration.

Abiodun reiterated the commitment of his administration to its numerous development strides.

The governor, in his Easter message in Abeokuta on Sunday, called on Nigerians to look forward to a brighter future in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The governor acknowledged the sacrifices of Christian faithful and the sanctification and purification they went through during the 40-day Lenten period marked by fasting and abstinence, prayer and reflection, and acts of charity amidst the economic and other challenges facing the country.

He said the exercise would greatly assist in transforming the country spiritually and help it achieve great things.

Abiodun urged Christians across the country to continue praying for the government and fellow citizens and not allow evil people with diversionary tactics to prevail. He added that, just like Christ prevailed over adversity, Christians must continue to pray for the country to overcome its challenges.

The governor stated, “As we celebrate Easter, a time-honoured tradition that symbolises renewal and hope, let us reflect on the profound lessons this holiday imparts. Easter, observed by millions, transcends its religious significance, offering valuable insights into the themes of love, forgiveness, and new beginnings.”

Obaseki: Let’s Reflect on Power of Hope

Former Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, extended felicitations to Christians as they commemorated the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Obaseki stated, “As we celebrate Easter, let us take time to reflect on the many lessons of the season, particularly the power of hope in the bleakest of times and the joy of renewal.

“As Nigerians, our resilience has always seen us through difficult and challenging periods in our history. Despite the current challenges we face, we must remain resolute and hopeful. The present state of the nation cannot be an exception—we shall overcome.

“May this Easter rekindle our faith, strengthen our resolve, and inspire us to foster love, unity, and patriotism, as we strive for a better state, nation, and world.”

PDP Preaches Optimism, National Rebirth, Urges Introspections by Nigerian Leaders

The leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of Easter.

PDP urged the people to use the period to renew their hope in the assurance of God’s unfailing love and intervention in the affairs of the country and humanity.

The main opposition party charged Nigerians to use the import of Easter, which signified the ultimate triumph of God’s saving grace over adverse circumstances, to reawaken their determination and hope for the much-desired national rebirth as solution for the quagmires of hardship, insecurity and uncertainty pervading the nation under the “anti-people” All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, PDP said Easter “must also redirect us as a nation to the imperatives of the virtues of forgiveness, forbearance, mutual respect, obedience to the Rule of Law and love for one another without regard to sectional, tribal, religious or political considerations, as this is the only way our nation can survive this perilous time.

”Our Party charges all leaders at all levels, sectors and spheres to use the occasion for deeper introspection and rededicate themselves to a life of selfless service and pursuit of the good of the people as exemplified in the life, teachings, sacrificial death and triumphant resurrection of Jesus Christ to bring redemption to mankind.”

Secondus Seeks Divine intervention

Former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, called for fervent prayers for divine intervention in the affairs of Nigeria.

Secondus said, in his Easter message, that God had blessed the country, but the populace continued to suffer due to poor leadership, a situation that required more supplications for the enthronement of the fear of God in those in positions of leadership.

On the escalating insecurity across the country, the former PDP chairman urged Nigerians to be unrelenting in their prayers because God’s solution would be the final and worthwhile.

On the situation in Rivers State, Secondus warned those playing God by toying with the destiny of the citizens of the state to beware of the wrath and consequences of the Almighty.

He urged Tinubu to refuse to be led astray on the situation in Rivers State, saying he should, instead, be guided by the voice of reason by restoring Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who has the mandate of the people.

Olawepo-Hashim Tasks Nigerians on Unity

Prominent politician from Kwara State, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, urged Nigerians to use the period of Easter to further dedicate themselves to the peace and unity of the country.

In an Easter message, weekend, Olawepo-Hashim said, “As we celebrate Easter, I enjoin every Nigerian to emulate Christ by fostering peace and unity in our nation.

“We have the opportunity to rewrite the history of our nation; may we find the strength to continue to pursue peace and togetherness in solidarity for a better Nigeria and better world.”

Olawepo-Hashim urged Nigerians to remember the sacrifices of officers and men of the country’s armed forces and security services who constantly put their lives on the line to protect the country.

FFS Issues Safety Guidelines on Barbecues, Water

Controller General, Federal Fire Services (FFS), Abdulganiyu Jaji, issued urgent warnings regarding water safety and the risks associated with lighting barbecues this Easter.

Jaji said with many families planning outdoor gatherings, especially around the beach, there should be vigilance near water bodies (including swimming pools) and cautioned against unsafe barbecue practices that could lead to accidents or fires.

Jaji, in a statement he personally signed, advised families, especially the youth, to avoid lighting barbecues in areas prone to high winds or near dry vegetation, as this could quickly escalate into a fire hazard.

The fire service boss congratulated Christians on the Easter celebration, and appealed that with increased activity around pools, lakes, and beaches, swimmers should stay within designated safe areas and be mindful of the potential dangers posed by cold water or strong currents.

He stated that adhering to safety precautions, including proper supervision and keeping to guidelines, were key to preventing incidents at Easter.

Foundation Brings Hope to Agodi Inmates

The Royal House of Excellencies Humanitarian and Empowerment Foundation, yesterday, marked Easter celebration by serving warm meals to 1,500 inmates at the Agodi Correctional Centre in Ibadan.

Addressing newsmen, President of the foundation, Rasaq Abayomi Isiaka, said the initiative aimed to share joy, comfort, and community with those often forgotten.

Isiaka said, “We join in prayer, asking for divine blessings upon all members of our foundation and those we serve. May peace, love, and kindness continue to be our guiding principles, inspiring us to bring positive change to the lives of many.

“Our plans are to continue humanitarian and empowerment programmes, including Educational programmes, vocational training, healthcare outreach and community development projects. We welcome everyone to join our mission of hope and transformation.”