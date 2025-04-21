Aide: Tinubu’s Commitment to Young People, Unmatched

Aide: Tinubu’s Commitment to Young People, UnmatchedAhmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Print Media, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, has described the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to youth development as unprecedented,



Speaking at a graduation ceremony of first batch of ICT training he sponsored for youths and students in his native Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State, Abdulaziz said the President has redefined the idea of youth engagement and empowerment.



“Mr. President has prioritised young people through many initiatives aimed at making our young people self-reliant. The President doesn’t want to give you food; he is giving you means to get your own food,” he said.

He listed the administration’s initiatives such as training of three million young Nigerians in IT skills, the Scale Up Artisans project, the Nigeria Youths Academy, among other interventions.

Abdulaziz also said the President has given young people voices by appointing young Nigerians into his cabinet and other important positions.



“For the first time we have a truly young Nigerian as minister of youths development. We have other young people in the cabinet and key appointments. We have to appreciate that.”

Abdulaziz said the IT training he sponsored was a way of giving back to the community and uplifting the underprivileged to attain their full potentials as part of his ongoing commitment to community development.

During the event, Abdulaziz also presented computers to some of the best-performing students in recognition of their dedication and excellence.



This initiative, he noted, is part of a broader vision to equip the youth with relevant digital skills, aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu’s administration.

He reaffirmed his commitment to continuing the empowerment of the youth and overall development of Fagge LGA and Kano State.



He emphasized that such initiatives are essential in actualizing the aspirations of the Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes inclusive growth, innovation, and self-reliance.

A representative of the community, Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim, expressed the community’s appreciation to the Presidential aide for his consistent support and developmental strides.

He assured that the community will reciprocate through continued support and prayers for the success of the Tinubu administration.