Agricultural Commodity Associations Unite to Boost Food Security

The leadership of various agricultural commodity associations in Nigeria converged on Abuja for their inaugural joint meeting, where they reaffirmed their commitment to advancing food security and national development through strategic collaboration.

The high-level meeting held at the weekend brought together key stakeholders from across the country, including: President, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Aminu Muhammad;President, National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN), Anibe Achimugu; President, Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN), Bello Abubakar Anoor, and President, Cotton Producers and Merchants Association of Nigeria (COPMAN), Dr. Florence Edwards.

Others present were: President, Soya Beans Farmers Association of Nigeria (SOFAN), Umar Muhammad Baba; President, Nigeria Cassava Growers’ Association (NCGA), Mustapha Othman; President, National Association of Sorghum Producers, Processors and Marketers of Nigeria (NASPPAM).

Abdulkadir Ibrahim Gaya; Director of Administration, NACOTAN, Ado Sule; Director of Administration and Finance, COPMAN, Umar Abdulkadir, and Business and Finance Consultant, Dr. Nasir Liman.

In a communique signed by Muhammad on behalf of the leadership, the associations declared their unified resolve to develop and implement strategic plans aimed at scaling up food production in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government.

“We are united as a coalition representing millions of grassroots smallholder farmers. With over 21 agricultural commodities under our umbrella—including maize, sorghum, millet, cassava, cocoa, rice, cotton, groundnuts, palm oil, sugarcane, legumes, tree crops, and tomatoes—we are well-positioned to drive Nigeria’s agricultural transformation,” the statement read.

The associations emphasised their nationwide footprint, operating across 17,846 polling units, 8,909 wards, and all 774 Local Government Areas in the 36 states of Nigeria.

They highlighted their crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic, when despite a global lockdown and closed borders, Nigeria remained food secure due to the resilience and coordination of the commodity associations.

Notably, their efforts contributed to a 95 per cent reduction in Nigeria’s annual rice import bill, from $1.5 billion in 2015 to just $18.5 million in 2023. In addition, they created 12.8 million direct and indirect jobs across various agricultural value chains.

Beyond economic impact, the associations also acknowledged their vital role in grassroots political mobilisation, providing robust support to federal and state governments during key moments in national development.

The joint leadership reaffirmed their commitment to fostering sustainable food systems, enhancing farmer empowerment, and contributing to national growth through strategic partnerships.