Tinubu Felicitates Women Affairs Minister, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, at 45

.Congratulates with ex-NGML MD, Justin Ezeala, on 60th birthday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Minister of Women Affairs, Ms Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, on her 45th birthday.

The President, in a release issued on Saturday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, celebrated Ms Sulaiman-Ibrahim on this milestone and described her as a reform-minded and results-driven public servant whose leadership has brought renewed clarity and vigour to Nigeria’s national gender agenda.

President Tinubu acknowledged the Minister’s role in positioning Nigeria as a global voice on gender equity, championing the domestication of international commitments, and reforming institutional frameworks.

The President commended Ms Imaan for her commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda and her discipline and diligence.

President Tinubu wished the Minister good health and strength as she continues to advance the cause of justice, equity, and opportunity for all Nigerians.

The President also rejoiced with former

Managing Director of NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML), Chief Justin Ezeala as he clocks 60.

President Tinubu acknowledged Chief Ezeala’s remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s energy sector, particularly his pivotal role in driving critical gas infrastructure projects, including significant supply agreements and strategic partnerships, that continue to enhance the nation’s economic growth.

The President commended Chief Ezeala’s commitment to excellence, integrity, and impactful leadership, qualities that have defined his career and earned him widespread respect within the industry and beyond.

As Chief Ezeala marks this special day, President Tinubu wished him good health, happiness, and success in all his future endeavours.