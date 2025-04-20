THE ENDURING MESSAGE OF EASTER

Faith, hope and love

The mindless violence that has turned Plateau, Benue and a few other states in the country into killing fields is a further invitation to all compatriots to help in building a new civilisation of love across artificial divides. This is as we join the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s Easter. For Nigeria and Nigerians, faith is a valuable tool, especially at a time like this, but only if we use it to counteract the rhetoric of hate and division. The essential message of Easter is that the faith we profess should guide and inspire us to do what is right. We must use that faith as a vehicle for deepening harmony and eschew bigotry, acrimony and violence. But on this special occasion of Easter, we must also rejoice and celebrate with all adherents of Christianity.

Easter Sunday is important to Christians because its message of salvation through faith is the essence of hope, regardless of one’s religious persuasion. In Christendom, Friday’s death on the cross and today’s resurrection after three days in the grave symbolises the ultimate victory of life over death. Meanwhile, the risen Christ brought to the world cherished ideals of love and compassion which adherents are enjoined to always seek. And if humanity would only heed that message, this world would be a better place to live. So, on this Easter Sunday, we invite all Nigerians to renew hope and faith in our country while their relationships with others should be based on love that is not transactional.

For more than two thousand years, Easter has been a traditional season in human history. For Christians in Nigeria, it is important to remember that Christ spent his whole life and ministry with the poor, the weak and the oppressed. He shared their anxieties, their hopes, and their aspirations. It is therefore reassuring that President Bola Tinubu, in his Easter message, appreciates the security and economic challenges that Nigerians now grapple with. What remains is for him and other leaders to walk their talk, especially in a season like this, and begin to rewrite the story of Nigeria.

The sacrifice, love, mercy and triumph that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ exemplified are some of the enduring values of Easter that transcend doctrine, and they are worthy to be reflected upon by all Nigerians. Perhaps more than at any period in history, it is important that we use this season to reinforce things that bind us together rather than on those that divide us. Especially with our country increasingly torn apart by hate, violence and all manner of social strains, while our streets and alleyways are overrun by kidnappers, bandits, armed robbers, and sundry other assortments of troublemakers.

The mystery of today’s celebration is anchored on the fact that Jesus chose death because that was the penalty to which all in the flesh were liable on account of sin. In taking this path, Jesus was able to bring salvation to mankind. It is in the juxtaposition of misery represented by death on the cross and the happiness of the resurrection morning that Christians believe they can face tomorrow. Because their saviour lives. A day such as this therefore calls on us to shun selfishness and dedicate our energy to the promotion of the common good as we seek to build a new society based on mutual respect.

The holy week in the Christian calendar started last Sunday with the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, before his death on the cross last Friday. Today marks the anniversary of His resurrection. “There are three virtues that the world still needs — faith, hope and love,” King Charles of England wrote in his Easter message. “And the greatest of these is love”. May Easter awaken in each of us the urgent need to work for peace. And may the example of Jesus Christ inspire in each one of us sacrifice and love for our country and our fellow human beings.

We wish all our readers a Happy Easter!