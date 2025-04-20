Spotify Data Shows 800,000+ Gospel Playlists Added Over Three Easter Seasons

Vanessa Obioha

New data from Spotify reveals that over 800,000 gospel playlists were created globally during the past three Easter weekends, with listeners across Sub-Saharan Africa contributing more than 70,000. The trend highlights how audiences turn to gospel music as both a spiritual anchor and a celebratory soundtrack, while also underscoring Sub-Saharan Africa’s deep-rooted connection to worship music and its growing presence in digital listening culture during the Easter season.

US and Australian groups like Maverick City Music, Elevation Worship, and Hillsong Worship continued to top charts with songs like ‘Jireh’ and ‘Firm Foundation (He Won’t)’ performing well for the third consecutive Easter, showing a strong appetite for emotionally charged, live-recorded tracks that capture the intimacy and energy of a Sunday service.

While international groups held a strong presence, homegrown ensembles also made significant waves across the continent. South African powerhouses Joyous Celebration and Spirit of Praise, both known for their unique blend of traditional and contemporary gospel, remain firm favourites. They are the only African collectives in the top 10 most-streamed gospel tracks during Easter and have become pillars of the African gospel music scene. Their performances, marked by exceptional vocals and innovative arrangements, continue to transcend cultural and geographical boundaries.

Tracks like ‘Ndenzel’ Uncedo Hymn 377 (Live)’ and ‘Wenzile (Live)’ by Joyous Celebration, along with ‘Thath’Indawo (Live)’ by Spirit of Praise, reflect the enduring appeal of anthemic, live-session recordings that mirror the communal spirit of church gatherings across the continent.

Many listeners across the region are also turning to curated gospel playlists. Spotify data reveals that more than 70,000 gospel-themed playlists were created across Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa over the past three years. This playlist culture is transforming gospel engagement, making the genre more accessible and reflective of personal and communal moments. Some of the top playlists include Praise and Worship,