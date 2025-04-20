Renowned Philanthropist AA Zaura Receives Leadership Excellence Award

The Kano Concerned Citizens Movement (KCCM), a non-partisan group of intellectuals and professionals committed to good governance and social development, has conferred its prestigious Leadership Excellence Award on Kano State-born philanthropist and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ,Abdulsalam Abdulkarim Zaura, popularly known as AA Zaura.

Zaura, President of the AA Zaura Foundation International and also APC Kano Central Senatorial Candidate in the 2023 general election, was recognized for his exceptional contributions to the economic empowerment and developmental initiatives for youth and women in Kano State.

Presenting the award recently at a brief ceremony held in Abuja, the leader of KCCM, Prof. Garba Shehu, commended AA Zaura’s consistent commitment to humanitarian causes through his foundation.

He said although there were many eminent sons and daughters of the state that are touching lives in different ways, AA Zaura stands out as a selfless and compassionate leader whose benevolence transcends political interests.

“We conducted an extensive search and received several nominations from across Kano. After a rigorous selection process by our board and members, you emerged the winner among several other notable personalities,” Prof. Shehu told the awardee.

He added that ,“We present this award to you in recognition of your integrity, leadership excellence, and impactful work in championing humanitarian interventions, particularly in the development and empowerment of youths and women.”

The event was attended by community leaders, youth representatives, and members of the civil society who lauded the initiative and hailed AA Zaura’s continued impact in the region.

In his remark, AA Zaura expressed deep appreciation to the group for recognizing his kind gestures and efforts towards making life better for others, particularly the less privileged, especially in Kano State.

He said such recognitions were indication that people were watching and appreciating his sincere commitment to put smiles on the faces of his people, adding that the feat would spur him to do more.

“This award is very beautiful, but the reason for it is even more exciting. I thank Almighty Allah for the opportunity to continue to contribute to the development of Kano State through our numerous socio-economic impact projects.

“Recognitions like this from respected elders and intellectual leaders such as the Kano Concerned Citizens Movement are a great encouragement to me and my team”, AA Zaura said.

This award adds another feather to the cap of the APC stalwart, who has been receiving a stream of accolades from notable organizations in recent times for his unwavering dedication to social development, philanthropy, and community empowerment in Kano State through the AA Zaura Foundation International, a non-governmental organization that focuses on humanitarian and developmental projects.