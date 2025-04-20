  • Sunday, 20th April, 2025

Putin Orders Easter Ceasefire, Cites Humanitarian Reasons

Nigeria | 26 minutes ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday announced an Easter truce in the conflict in Ukraine starting this evening and lasting till midnight on Sunday.


The short-term ceasefire proposal from Russia comes as President Donald Trump has been pressing both Moscow and Kyiv to agree a truce, but has failed to extract any major concessions from the Kremlin.


“Today from 1800 (1500 GMT) to midnight Sunday (2100 GMT Sunday), the Russian side announces an Easter truce,” Putin said in televised comments, while speaking to Russian chief of staff Valery Gerasimov.
Easter, a major holiday for Christians, is celebrated on Sunday.


“I order for this period to stop all military action,” Putin said, calling the truce “based on humanitarian reasons”.
“We are going on the basis that the Ukrainian side will follow our example, while our troops must be ready to resist possible breaches of the truce and provocations by the enemy, any aggressive actions,” Putin said.
He said that Gerasimov had told him Ukraine “more than 100 times… breached an agreement on not striking energy infrastructure”.


Russia on Friday abandoned a moratorium on striking Ukrainian energy targets after each side accused the other of breaking a supposed deal without any formal agreement put in place.
The latest truce proposal will show “how sincere the Kyiv regime’s readiness, its desire and ability to observe agreements and participate in a process of peace talks,” Putin said.

Previous attempts at holding ceasefires for Easter in April 2022 and Orthodox Christmas in January 2023 were not implemented after both sides failed to agree on them.

