Izobe Spiff Spinning Passion into Purpose

From her early days assisting with family parties to becoming a trailblazer in Nigeria’s event planning industry, Izobe Spiff has turned passion into purpose, building a legacy with Très Bien Events and spotlighting the Niger Delta’s creative potential through The Event Show. Vanessa Obioha travels down history with her in a recent encounter

Izobe Spiff has fond childhood memories, with parties standing out as her favourite moments. Born to the late lawyer and politician Hon. Dr. Austine Obozuwa, and his wife, Chief Caroline, Spiff recalled how her family was known for hosting elaborate gatherings.

“My mum was the master planner in the family,” she shared on a recent encounter. “She planned everyone’s weddings.”

For her own wedding, it was a teamwork between mother and daughter.

Everyone was involved in the planning and management of any occasion in the family.

“We had hands-on experience. From going to the market to cooking and getting all those little things to ensure the success of the event. As kids back then, we had to make sure that all the cutlery, glasses and crystal were clean and in good condition because you have all of that laid out on the table for people to use.

“It also depends on the kind of party,” she continued. “Sometimes we help in making sandwiches or frying meat. So everyone was hands-on. But as the event planning industry evolved, people now know that as a host, they don’t necessarily need to move a muscle.”

From those early experiences, Spiff developed a strong inclination for event planning. It was no surprise when, after studying law at the University of Benin and practising for five years, she eventually pivoted fully into the events industry. Though a chartered mediator and conciliator, it’s her work in events that has consistently kept her in the spotlight.

Spiff founded Tres Bien Events in 2005 in Rivers State where she completed her mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). After planning a wedding and witnessing how grateful people were to have a professional handle every aspect, she realised there was a gap waiting to be filled.

“Tres Bien is a pioneer event company in the Niger Delta. We saw a gap that needed to be filled and we did. We’re thankful that many other companies have sprung up since then.”

To further hone her craft, she obtained certification in Event Planning from the Blackford Institute, UK. Her first major event, which she planned alongside her mother and siblings, was her parents’ 25th anniversary.

“From putting the record together, setting up the table, inflating the balloons,” she giggled as she recounted the experience. “It’s fantastic that we have vendors who offer these individual services now. We have really grown over those years. The industry has evolved and it’s such a joy to see the kind of trends and innovations happening today.”

One such platform showcasing these innovations is The Event Show, founded by Spiff.

“The Event Show was born out of the need to showcase the events industry in the Niger Delta,” she explained. “I didn’t grow up in Port Harcourt. I grew up in Lagos. I grew up at some point in Benin. At some point in my adult life, I lived in Abuja. So Port Harcourt was somewhere I’ve never been to. I came to serve here. I remained here. I got married here. I started my business here.

“In showcasing the event industry in the Niger Delta, we needed to bond together as event planners professionals, network and learn new and better ways of doing business so we can grow and thrive.”

The first edition of The Event Show took place in 2011 and ran annually until the 10th edition in 2020. It returned for its 11th edition last year, an edition Spiff describes as “bigger and better than we could have imagined.”

Last year’s show highlighted emerging roles in the event space.

“We have carpenters who work with the decorators. We have the stage builders. We have the lights experts. These are different jobs people can do in the event space.”

The transformation often goes beyond staffing to the very ambience and food aesthetics at events.

“Food presentations at events are now innovative. It’s no longer the regular way of piling different food. Now people are putting their thinking caps on and creating more ways to give people that extraordinary experience. They are looking at how to garnish and the different styles to meet the ambience of the party. All we need to do is keep pushing the boundaries, encouraging other practitioners to do so, and then we’ll have a really vibrant events industry.”

The Event Show combines keynote speeches, masterclasses, breakout sessions, and exhibitions, all culminating in a fashion event. “It’s just everything for everybody. It’s learning, it’s fun, it’s networking, it’s buying and selling. It’s everything you want in an event.”

Setting up an events planning and management company in Port Harcourt was not an easy walk in the park for Spiff and her team.

“In fact, when we started, we had to do a lot of education, lobbying and pleading with parents. Oh, let us do this for your children. Even when the couple comes to us, we always have to meet the parents and convince them why they should allow us to plan their wedding instead of allowing four aunties – one who does rentals, one who cooks, the other one who will buy the drinks and help to chill it. We had to explain to them why they shouldn’t be the ones in charge of everything. So it was something that was needed here.”

To bridge this knowledge gap, Spiff launched Nigeria’s largest Event Professionals Summit, which not only boosted tourism but also provided mentorship for young entrepreneurs.

She noted that clients in Lagos and Abuja are generally more open to event planning services.

“They are more willing to let go and allow the planner to take over. They allow the planner some leeway to choose and advise on vendors and just do good consulting to make sure that their event turns out nice,” said Spiff.

But in the Niger Delta, clients often struggle to relinquish control.

“In some cases, I’ll be a total stranger and turning over control to you becomes a big challenge. But for people who I know, it’s easier to convince.”

Despite this, she gave the region a healthy rating.

“We have our converts but there are people who still need to be preached to constantly. I will give us a 65 heading to 77,” she said with a laugh

Over the years, Spiff has managed events for high-profile personalities and institutions, including the wedding of the daughter of former Chief of Army Staff Lt. General Kenneth Minimah (rtd), the Nigerian Bar Association’s Port Harcourt conference during Olumide Akpata’s presidency, the commissioning of railway projects under former Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi, the Rivers State 50th anniversary fundraising dinner during Nyesom Wike’s administration, and the Children’s Carnival during Amaechi’s tenure, among many others.

Spiff has a bubbly personality which can be felt miles away. It showed when speaking about her passion.

“It’s the joy of having all the moving parts put in one coordinated sequence. It’s just putting it all together and seeing the smile on people’s faces.”

A serial entrepreneur, Spiff was named South-South’s Excellent Business Personality of 2016 by the South-South People Assembly (SSPA), and listed among Africa’s Top 50 Event Planners by the UAE’s Department of Culture and Tourism. She was also featured on Nigeria’s 60 Most Influential Event Professionals by the Association of Professional Party Organisers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN).

Driven by excellence, Spiff has earned numerous industry awards, including The Ford Foundation Prize for Ending Unemployment and Le Meridien’s Award for Exceptional Woman in Rivers State.

She recently published her book ‘The Octopus,’ a definitive guide to excelling in the events industry.

A proud mother of two, she is also an avid traveller, gardener, and golf enthusiast. Above all, she champions entrepreneurship.

“I believe that people should go into business; should have a side hustle. Even my staff, my junior and associate events coordinators, I encourage them to have side businesses just like I’m training my children to do some sort of business which is complementary to their academics and doesn’t serve as a distraction.”

For now, Spiff remains focused on reshaping the narrative of the Niger Delta — moving it beyond oil bunkering and political tension, and highlighting its potential as a thriving hub of creativity and innovation.