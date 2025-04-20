In Easter Messages, Atiku, Akpabio, Govs, Obi, Olukoyede Urge Nigerians to Promote Love, Unity

*Fubara preaches reconciliations, support for Tinubu

Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, Seriki Adinoyi in Jos, Segun Awofadeji in Gombe, Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt and Wale Igbintade

On the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani; Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah; Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq; Gombe State Governor and Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya; and Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, have urged all Nigerians to imbibe the enduring virtues of love and unity.



Also, in their Easter messages, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi; the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Mr Siminalayi Fubara; the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede; and the former National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus have urged all Nigerians to promote peaceful coexistence.



In his message issued by his Media Office in Abuja, Atiku emphasised that these noble virtues of Jesus Christ remain indispensable to fostering the unity and cohesion Nigeria so urgently requires, especially at a time when narrow and sectional interests threaten to erode the bonds that hold the nation together.

He called on Nigerians of all faiths and ethnicities to unite in prayer and purpose for the peace and progress of the nation.

“Let us remain steadfast in the pursuit of unity across every divide. Our strength as a people lies in our togetherness. A nation united shall always endure and flourish,” he affirmed.



Similarly, Akpabio enjoined Christians and indeed all Nigerians to use the occasion of the celebration of Easter to eschew political, religious and ethnic biases and unite for the progress and general well-being of the nation.

In an Easter message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, in Abuja, Akpabio also appealed to those perpetrating mass killings across the country to respect the sacredness of human life by showing love instead of hatred and abandoning their evil ways for peace to reign in Nigeria.



On his part, the Governor of Kaduna State, Sani, while congratulating Christians in the state and across the country on Easter, admonished them to see Easter as a season of sacrifice, renewal, hope, and joy.

He urged them to emulate the exemplary life of Jesus Christ, which was characterised by selflessness, sacrifice and a willingness to put the needs of others before him.



Sani therefore asked Christians to use the Easter celebration to pray for his administration in Kaduna State and the administration of President Tinubu.

Also, Gombe State Governor and Chairman of NSGF, Yahaya, has extended warm Easter greetings to the Christian community in the state and across the globe, urging them to reflect on the values of sacrifice, hope, and renewal that define the season.



In a goodwill message to commemorate the 2025 Easter celebrations, Governor Yahaya emphasised the significance of the season as a time to embrace love, unity, and compassion while reaffirming faith in God and service to humanity as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

On his part, Governor Mbah has described Easter as a time for forgiveness, love, and strengthening of the bonds of unity across creeds and tribes.



“Let us also use this solemn celebration to pray for Nigeria, and reach out in love across creeds, to strengthen our bonds and unity. That way, our dear country can overcome all its challenges,” he said.

In a statement signed by his Director of Press, Gyang Bere, the Governor Mutfwang of Plateau State expressed confidence that the state will overcome its present security challenge and come out stronger.



He said, “This is the time to rise above our differences and draw strength from our diversity in Christ. Together, let us rebuild and reclaim Plateau, a land of peace, promise, and great potential.”

Also, the presidential candidate of the LP in the 2023 poll, Obi asked Nigerian Christians to use the Easter period to pray for compassionate leaders who will share in their pains.



Obi, in an Easter message, said that compassionate leaders always think of the people and the consequences of their actions and inactions.

“Therefore, there is no better time to pray for tender-hearted and caring leaders for our country than at Easter, when we see in Jesus a remarkable, compassionate leader.

Obi noted that “what is apparent in Nigeria today as insecurity and myriads of problems engulf the land is a visible abdication of responsibility by insensitive and indifferent leaders.”

In his Easter message titled: “Renewed by the Resurrection: Advancing Peace, Unity, and Good Governance”, Fubara reiterated his commitment to good governance in Rivers State and urged the people of the state to continue to support and align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, while looking forward to a better tomorrow.

He said: “It is a time when the peace of Christ dwells richly in our hearts, restoring relationships, comforting the afflicted, feeding the hungry, and healing the brokenhearted. It is a time to reaffirm our shared belief that peace shall overcome war, and that even shattered dreams can find new life in the light of the resurrection.”

“I reiterate my unwavering commitment to delivering good governance to the resilient and dignified people of Rivers State,” he added.

Also, EFCC Chairman, Olukoyede, has called on Christians across Nigeria to use the Easter season as a time of rededication to integrity and anti-corruption values.

Speaking in Abuja yesterday, Olukoyede reminded Christians of the sacrifices of Jesus Christ, stressing that “rebuilding our country is a collective responsibility. It demands commitment and sacrifice from all Nigerians, regardless of background or belief.”

Also, the former National Chairman of the PDP, Secondus, has called for fervent prayers for a divine intervention in the affairs of the country, stressing that God blessed this country but poor leadership has continued to drag her backwards.