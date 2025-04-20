In Demonstration of His Passion, Davido Plans to Invest in Movie Industry, Creative Ideas

* Says no more kids for now, Chioma to focus on career

Venessa Obioha

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that he has a strong passion for filmmaking and would have pursued a career in the movie industry if he had not become a musician.



Speaking in a recent interview with content creator Darryl, the award-winning singer disclosed that his background in business marketing had always positioned him for a career in the broader entertainment sector.

“I studied business marketing; so, I would have still been in the entertainment space if I wasn’t singing, but probably, more of behind the scenes,” Davido said.



Davido further announced that he is making concrete moves into the African film industry, with plans to invest in several film projects this year.

He noted that he is working closely with his longtime music video director, Dammy Twitch, on a number of creative ideas.

“I am investing in a couple of films this year. Shoutout to my director, Dammy Twitch. We have some ideas, series coming. The film space right now in Africa is going bankrupt. So, we are definitely going to tap into that,” he announced.

In addition to producing, the singer revealed that he is also interested in acting. According to him, he has been demonstrating his acting skills in some of his music videos.



“I can also act. I can act for real. I act in my music videos. I acted in music videos like ‘Jowo’, ‘Nwa Baby’,” he noted.

Also yesterday, Davido revealed that he and his wife, Chioma, are pausing plans to expand their family to focus on personal growth and career development.

He made this known in a recent episode of Ride Along which went viral yesterday.

According to Davido, Chioma is now spending more time overseas and is preparing to launch her own business ventures, starting with a line of spices.



He said, “I don’t want more children now. My wife and I are taking a break. She needs to get out and work. She wants to do a lot of things like opening her restaurant and launching her spices. I feel she deserves a couple of years off after having three kids.



“She is here mostly now so I think she is going to open something here first, both in Nigeria and here, but she wants to open something here first. The main thing is the spices for now. Get the spices in some major stores worldwide, both in Africa and diaspora, everywhere, ’cause her food tastes amazing.”

The couple welcomed a set of twins – male and female – in 2023 after losing their three-year-old son Ifeanyi in a swimming pool accident in 2022.