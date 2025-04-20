Countdown to #WithChude Live!

  • Sunday, 20th April, 2025

L-R: Alhaja Detoro, founder of The Stacked Company; Jennifer Mairo, Chief Operating Officer of Joy Inc; Chude Jideonwo, CEO of Joy Inc., and co founder, RED | for Africa; Brukeme Dickson, Chief Operating Officer of Red Media Africa at the #WithChudeLive Official Press Conference in Lagos.

Vanessa Obioha

In one week, Chude Jideonwo will host the inaugural live edition of his acclaimed interview series, #WithChude. Known for its intimate and emotionally resonant conversations, the series is set to welcome thousands of fans to a five-hour live event featuring a star-studded lineup.

Among the high-profile guests slated to appear are Nollywood filmmaker and actress Funke Akindele, award-winning literary icon Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, spiritual leader Pastor Jerry Eze, rapper and activist Folarin Falana (Falz), and comedian Abovi Ugboma (Bovi).

“What really makes #WithChude special is the people that we bring on the show who are mostly celebrities,” Jideonwo shared at a recent press briefing. “People often think that celebrities are not important but I think they are because they are humans and they have their own struggles and troubles. When we see them share those struggles, it lets us know that we are not alone. When I started doing my show, that’s when I realised how important celebrities are. Most times, what we read about them is gossip, but they are more than that. We also want people to have fun while they are being inspired by their stories.”

“The selection is intentional,” added the Chief Operating Officer of Joy Inc., Jennifer Mairo. “We wanted people who were going to take this seriously, people that would understand the assignment, and people that were willing to be vulnerable enough.”

Themed “One beautiful day for your mind, heart and spirit,” Jideonwo clarified that the guests are not looking for publicity but sharing their experiences as a way of inspiring and helping people to heal.

“Someone like Jennifer Akindele does not need the publicity,” he said.

Adding to the experience will be a powerful live panel session featuring TV personality and Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, fashion designer Veekee James, Hauwa Lawal, entertainer Kiekie, Moses Bliss and Taaooma. Together, they will explore timely themes through the lens of personal stories, courage, and authenticity.

The anticipated transformation experience is billed for April 27 and will take place at The Palms, Oniru, Lekki. It is being packaged by Alhaja Detoro’s The Stacked Company.

