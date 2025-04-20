Council of Legal Education Approves Law Faculties in Five New Universities, Records 260 First Class in Bar Exams

Wale Igbintade

The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has given approval for five new universities to commence law degree programmes, signalling a strategic expansion in access to legal education in Nigeria.



According to a statement from the CLE’s Office of Information and Protocol, the approvals were granted during the council’s second quarterly meeting held on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at the Nigerian Law School Headquarters in Bwari, Abuja, under the chairmanship of Chief Emeka Ngige (SAN).



The newly approved institutions are: Nigerian British University, Asa-Uzuaku, Abia State, Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State, Modibbo Adama University, Yola, Prime University, Kuje, Abuja, and Margaret Lawrence University, Abuja

Each of these institutions has been cleared to admit up to 50 students into their law faculties starting from the 2024/2025 academic session.



The decision followed satisfactory verification visits conducted by the Nigerian Law School team, led by the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Studies, Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma, SAN.

Additionally, the council approved an upward review of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka’s law programme admission quota from 220 to 250 students.



The council also announced a high pass rate in the 2024 Bar Final Examinations.

Out of 7,134 candidates who sat for the exams, 260 earned First Class Honours, 1,193 achieved Second Class Upper, 2,638 earned Second Class Lower, 1,595 passed, 327 earned a Conditional Pass, 940 failed, while 181 were absent.

This, according to the council, reflects an overall pass rate of 84 per cent.

It reaffirmed its commitment to advancing legal education and upholding the high standards required in training future legal professionals in Nigeria.