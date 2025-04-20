Betta Edu Tasks Christians on Virtues of Jesus Christ at Easter

Dr Betta Edu has asked Christians to reflect deeply on the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and the central theme of Easter: love and sacrifice.

In her Easter message, Edu said that without deep reflection on what Easter represents, the celebration will only amount to a mere hollow ritual.

According to her, the death of Christ represents love and sacrifice and His resurrection, hope and and triumph of light over darkness.

She urged Christians to imbibe the exemplary life of love, selflessness, sacrifice, and forgiveness, which Christ demonstrated in His death, burial, and resurrection for the redemption of mankind.

“As Christians, Easter presents us the opportunity for a deep reflection, a time to carry out an ecclesiastical soul-searching to embody that which Christ came and died for.

“Easter is both significant and sobering in the sense that it reminds us of all of the triumphs of good over evil, light over darkness, and love and compassion over hate. These were the cardinal planks of Christ’s teachings while on earth.

“His death and resurrection brought a refreshing dawn for humanity and redefined the virtues of selflessness, love, sacrifice and forgiveness,” she said.

Dr. Edu pleaded with Nigerians to be steadfast in their support for Tinubu administration as the president works hard to pull the country from the myriad of challenges it faces:

“Just as Christ showed unconditional love and made sacrifices for humanity, let us, as patriotic Nigerians put our country first at all times knowing that the government of President Bola Tinubu is working hard to pull Nigeria from the economic doldrums in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda”, She stressed.