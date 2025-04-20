Bauchi Deputy Gov, Foreign Affairs Minister Deny Alleged Assault on Tuggar

The Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Auwal Mohammed Jatau, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, have denied the report that the deputy governor slapped the minister.



The deputy governor reacted to report that he attacked the minister on the way to the palace of Emir of Bauchi for the turbaning of former Governor Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar (SAN), as Makama Babba 1 of Bauchi Emirate, and the wedding Fatiha of his daughter, Khadija Muhammad.



Speaking to the ARISE News Channel yesterday, through his media aide, Muslim Lawal, Jatau said the report that his boss slapped the minister was untrue.

“No, no, no. How can the deputy governor slap the minister? I don’t think that ever happened in Bauchi because I know my principal is a responsible person.



He quoted a source as saying that the incident occurred inside a white coaster bus transporting dignitaries from Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport to the Bauchi Emir’s Palace for the turbaning of former Governor Mohammed Abubakar.

“The number two person cannot slap a minister or whoever the person that people are talking about. We are not even aware of that. I am just hearing this from you.”



Lawal further questioned the authenticity of the reports and challenged anyone with concrete evidence to present it.

“Did you see the evidence of the slap? I didn’t see it, I’m just hearing about that from you. But I believe that there is no way the deputy governor will slap a minister. I don’t think such can ever happen in Bauchi, not even my principal or whoever is in his position.



“What is even the issue that will make the deputy governor slap a minister? I was not in the car, and if there is any evidence that the deputy governor did such, maybe we can speak on that, but as of now, I don’t even know about it. That’s our position. And I don’t even think that the deputy governor, even if it is not in the presence of the vice president, can do that,” he said.



In his reaction, an aide to the minister, Mr. Alkay Abdulkadir, said the report on the altercation between the minister and the deputy governor was exaggerated, insisting his boss was not slapped by the deputy governor.

Explaining that the report was intended to embarrass the minister, he said that the crisis began with a heated exchange between the state governor, Bala Mohammed, and the minister.



He quoted an eyewitness as saying, “You know that’s not true. The Minister is an athlete and is more physically fit. If it came to a fight, he couldn’t be slapped without a corresponding action. So it’s untrue and impossible. It is just the machinations of traducers loyal to the government.”



According to him, tensions began when members of Governor Bala Mohammed’s entourage reportedly made snide remarks directed at the foreign minister. “Matters escalated when Governor Mohammed allegedly insulted the minister’s father, a respected elder statesman of both the First and Second Republics,” the source who pleaded anonymity stated.

The altercation comes against the backdrop of a long-standing political rift between Governor Bala Mohammed and Minister Tuggar. The feud reportedly began after the Governor’s public criticism of the Tinubu administration following the #EndBadGovernanceProtest in 2023. Tuggar, a loyalist of President Bola Tinubu and a potential gubernatorial aspirant in Bauchi for 2027, had accused Governor Mohammed of poor governance and political opportunism.

He stated further that the provocation led the minister to confront the governor directly, challenging him to repeat the insult and warning that such disrespect would not go unanswered.

“The confrontation reportedly caused the governor to retreat, at which point the deputy governor attempted to intervene. Tuggar firmly warned him off, signalling that the matter did not concern him.

“Contrary to reports circulated by supporters of the governor, no physical altercation took place, and suggestions that the minister was humiliated are categorically false.

“The incident occurred in the presence of Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, who, recognising the rising tension, asked former Governor Adamu Mu’azu to step in and calm the situation,” the source added.