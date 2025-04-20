African Gospel Hits, and Sunday Praise, among others

The Ultimate Beer Party is Back

Nigerian Breweries Plc recently announced the return of The Big Weekend Experience 3.0, the ultimate beer party designed to bring high-energy performances, immersive brand experiences, and cultural celebrations to cities across Nigeria.

Scheduled to be held for several months, the event will align with major national celebrations such as Easter, Workers’ Day, and Independence Day.

Each edition will see the Big Weekend train making stops at major cities such as Awka, Owerri, Abakaliki, Trans Amadi, Jos, Uyo, Warri, Ikotun, Ilesa, Benin, Oyo, Abuja, Kaduna, and Abeokuta, every Sunday. Each city will enjoy a uniquely curated lineup featuring top regional artists, DJ battles, and exciting consumer engagements, creating a vibrant atmosphere that reflects the energy of each location.

“The Big Weekend Experience is not just an event—it’s the ultimate beer party, bringing together great music, vibrant energy, and the rich culture of celebration that defines us,” said National Trade Marketing Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Mfon Bassey.

“This year, we are raising the bar with a richer, more immersive experience that truly connects with people and creates lasting memories.”

With The Big Weekend, the company continues to redefine live entertainment in Nigeria, bringing people together through the universal language of music and, of course, their favourite beer brands such as Heineken, Tiger, Desperados, Legend, Williams, and Goldberg Black.