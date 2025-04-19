With Fusion of Afrojazz, Folks, World Music, Salako Drops New Single

By Tosin Clegg

Nigerian Afrojazz artist, Salako has unveiled his latest single, Wande, a stirring and melodic exploration of personal growth and accountability.

Describing it as, “a powerful narrative wrapped in melody,” Salako says the song was born from a haunting tune that lingered in his mind for weeks, eventually evolving into a full-bodied musical journey.

Wande draws inspiration from the biblical tale of Cain and Abel, weaving themes of responsibility and self-examination into a sonic tapestry rich with Yoruba lyrics and an energetic big-band sound.

The track’s dynamic interplay of tension and release challenges listeners to face their decisions while immersing them in a genre-blending soundscape of jazz, funk, African rhythms, and cinematic storytelling.

The new single is unpredictable, dynamic, and deeply expressive. Salako highlights and adds that, “Like a rainbow of emotions and genres converging into one is this new song. From the layered instrumentation to the dramatic energy that builds like a film score, Wande is a song that begs to be experienced more than once.”

He is widely recognised for bridging traditional and contemporary styles. His music pays homage to Nigeria’s rich cultural legacy while pushing the boundaries of modern Afrojazz. His compositions are marked by complex rhythms, soulful horn sections, and thoughtful lyrics that delve into identity, resilience, and hope.

Beyond the studio, Salako considers himself a cultural ambassador. He often collaborates with traditional drummers, griots, and modern jazz artists to create a dialogue between generations and musical lineages.

His live performances known for their electrifying energy and spontaneous improvisations have earned him a growing audience across Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

Salako’s journey began on modest stages: community festivals, jazz lounges, and cultural gatherings. Early on, he embraced Nigeria’s musical roots, but it was his fearless approach to experimentation that distinguished him. By blending indigenous instruments like the talking drum and shekere with classic jazz staples saxophones, trumpets, and pianos he created a sound that feels both deeply African and universally relatable.

His debut album, Echoes of Eko, marked a turning point in his career.

A heartfelt tribute to Lagos, the album featured standout tracks like “Midnight in Makoko” and “Eyo Dance,” which vividly captured the spirit of urban life. Critics praised the work for its originality, technical skill, and emotional resonance.

With Wande, Salako continues to evolve, offering listeners music that is not only sonically rich but deeply meaningful a true fusion of artistry, heritage, and innovation.