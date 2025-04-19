Urban Challenge: Studies Propose Green Solutions to Tackle Building Collapse, Flood

Omolabake Fasogbon

The need to embrace green solutions to address pressing urban challenges has been reiterated in two newly-released scientific studies titled: ‘Innovative Solutions for Urban Challenges’ and ‘Green Roofs and Self-Healing Concrete’.

Authored by Nigerian researcher, Oluwaseun Samson Olaboye, the effort was inspired by pressing pressures of rapid urbanisation and consequences on the climate.

The groundbreaking studies proposed a significant shift towards green infrastructure, such as widespread adoption of green roofs, vertical gardens, and implementation of self-healing concrete.

Findings in the research which sampled the opinion of 300 urban planners showed how innovations like living rooftops and vertical plant systems have proven beneficial to lowering urban temperatures by 3–5°C, retain rainfall by 80 per cent, and ultimately reduce pressure on city drainage systems.

Moreover, Olaboye studies crumbling urban infrastructure, evident in the efficacy of self-healing concrete to mitigate the challenge.

According to him, traditional concrete, prone to cracking, requires constant maintenance. He thus proposed self-healing concrete which he claimed uses bacteria like Bacillus subtilis or polymer-filled microcapsules to autonomously repair cracks when exposed to water.

“85 per cent of urban stakeholders sampled endorse green roofs for cooling, while 72 per cent recognise their rainfall retention benefits to about 80 per cent. The greenery also improves air quality and supports urban biodiversity,” he stated on discovery of rooftop designs.

Olaboye however decried low uptake of these solutions, despite their relevance, citing hurdles as high cost as well as limited maintenance knowledge and lack of space in the case of green roof.

To aid adoption, the scientist sought public and private support, stressing that these solutions are not luxury, but necessity for cities in a warming world.

“There is need for policy support in form of tax incentives, public training programmes, and greater awareness of long-term returns such as reduced energy bills and enhanced urban aesthetics,” he submitted.

He further reiterated action of subsidies, updated building standards, and public education to expedite adoption, especially as 65 per cent of respondents reportedly showed low skills in green infrastructure.