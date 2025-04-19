Timons Releases Uplifting Easter Anthem “Yahweh” Featuring Oba

Celebrated gospel minister Timons (Theophilus Omonokhua) announces the release of his powerful new single, “Yahweh,” featuring the dynamic vocal talents of Oba (Bamike Adeyemi). Released in celebration of the Easter season, Yahweh is a soul-stirring worship anthem that echoes the victory, hope, and resurrection power found in Jesus Christ.

Produced with a rich blend of contemporary gospel sounds and heartfelt lyrics, Yahweh invites listeners into a deep atmosphere of worship, reflecting on the greatness and faithfulness of God. The collaboration with Oba brings an added depth and spiritual intensity, making the song a perfect soundtrack for Easter and beyond.

Speaking about the release, Timons shared: “Yahweh is more than a song—it’s a declaration of God’s unwavering love and power. I’m honored to have Oba join me in delivering this message to the world.”

Yahweh is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Streaming link

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/timonsomonokhua/yawheh-feat-oba?

http://utm_campaign=website&utm_medium=Email+&utm_source=SendGrid

