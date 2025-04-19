Rugby School Nigeria Commences Classes In September, Says Management 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Rugby School, located in Eko Atlantic City in the heart of Lagos, will officially be opened in September, in fulfillment of its pledge to commence academic activities in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement by the institution’s management and made available to journalists on Saturday.

It explained that: “Year 7 (age 11+) classes will officially open this September 2025, launching alongside the previously announced Sixth Form (Year 12) A Level programme at the school’s purpose-built campus in Eko Atlantic City in the heart of Lagos.”

The statement noted that the school’s world-class project management and construction teams kept to the timeline.

It added that the facilities would be ready to welcome pupils at both entry points in time for the new academic year.

Part of the statement read: “The Year 7 curriculum will offer a broad, balanced and forward-thinking education grounded in the values of the Rugby Learner Profile.

“Pupils will study a full range of academic and creative subjects – including English, mathematics, sciences, humanities, arts, languages and personal development – with a strong emphasis on curiosity, confidence and character.

“Facilities will include well-equipped classrooms, a library, sports facilities, swimming pool and a performance auditorium.”

The Principal of Rugby School Nigeria, Dr Adam England, the statement added, restated commitment to the September date for the commencement of academic activities .

He said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming our first Year 7 pupils this September, alongside our pioneering Sixth Form cohort.

“This is a major step towards realising our vision for Rugby School Nigeria – a school shaped by Rugby’s ‘Whole Person, Whole Point’ philosophy, where young people are challenged, supported and inspired to grow in every sense.

“We are only just beginning. In September 2026, we’ll be opening boarding and the full range of year groups, creating an extraordinary environment for learning and life.”

The statement further explained that Rugby School Nigeria brings the ethos and academic excellence of Rugby School United Kingdom to a new generation of pupils in West Africa.

“With a focus on academic challenge, innovative teaching, and individual growth, the school is set to offer a truly world-class education in a uniquely Nigerian context,” it added.