Reel Escapes: Africa’s New Magazine Uniting Film, Tourism, Community

Reel Escapes, a pioneering magazine, unveils Africa’s extraordinary creativity, innovation, and culture while capturing the continent’s breathtaking beauty and limitless opportunities.

Designed to explore the stories behind the lens, Reel Escapes seamlessly bridges tourism, photography, filmmaking, community, and events, offering a vibrant platform to celebrate the essence of Africa.

Starting in South Africa, the International Tourism Film Festival Africa (ITFFA) presents a new and polished magazine in an A4 format, for its 7th Edition, that is set to connect global and intra-African audiences across 65 countries and counting.

Spearheaded by the dynamic award-winning Geniene Preston, Reel Escapes embodies the spirit of Africa through compelling and impactful narratives.

Preston—a radio presenter, producer, editor of diverse publications spanning sports and South African tourism, and a self-taught techno savvy entrepreneur —has earned admiration for her ability to master new challenges. As an author and visionary, her work consistently pushes boundaries while amplifying Africa’s voice.

Known as a “South African by choice” and a passionate advocate for the continent, Preston has traversed Africa’s landscapes on a shoestring budget, unearthing its treasures with a deep commitment to meaningful connections.

Her guiding philosophy is rooted in putting people first: “People first! Once people understand and feel passionate about what impact the business will have on the community, the profits are bound to follow.”

Reel Escapes is set to revolutionise the intersection of film and tourism in Africa, driving sustainable employment opportunities, particularly for the youth. Through vivid storytelling, the magazine aims to attract both global and local productions to Africa while guiding tourism stakeholders on hosting and facilitating film projects with ease.

With its innovative, community-focused approach, Reel Escape promises to redefine how the world views Africa.

As Preston eloquently puts it, “Let the reels capture the essence.”

The magazine invites readers to embark on a journey that unlocks the continent’s magic, one story at a time.