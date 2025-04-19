Pumpkin Property CEO Receives Trailblazer Award

Bennett Oghifo

The Chairman of Pumpkin Holdings, Oladeji Bamidele, has been honoured with the Trailblazer Award for Impact and Creativity in Business, at the Business Growth Conference, held at the prestigious Abuja Continental Hotel (Ladi Kwali Hall), Abuja.

Presented by the Stephen Akintayo Foundation, the award recognises Bamidele’s exceptional creativity in business and his far-reaching impact on the Real Estate sector in Nigeria, according to a statement by the Head, Marketing Communications, Pumpkin Holdings, Helen Mashat.

He was honoured on Saturday April 12, 2025.

At the core of this recognition is the groundbreaking work being led by Pumpkin Property, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing real estate development and investment companies.

Under his innovative leadership, Pumpkin Property has emerged as a dominant force in Nigeria’s real estate industry, delivering innovative property solutions that address the housing needs of a growing urban population.

The company is known for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and long-term value creation. From luxury residential estates to smart commercial hubs, Pumpkin Property consistently raises the bar in real estate development, customer engagement, and investment performance.

Bamidele’s impactful leadership style has been pivotal in positioning Pumpkin Property not just as a property development company, but as a driver of socio-economic growth. Through strategic partnerships, investor-focused projects, and community-driven initiatives, the company is redefining the real estate narrative across Nigeria.

His forward-thinking approach and emphasis on structural integrity, transparency, and innovation have earned Pumpkin Property, the trust of investors, homeowners, and industry stakeholders alike.

The Trailblazer Award stands as a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence and his unwavering belief in the transformative power of real estate. It also underscores Pumpkin’s Property ongoing mission to build thriving communities and create wealth through affordable homeownership and investment.

As the company scales new heights, it remains focused on delivering world-class real estate experiences while contributing meaningfully to the national housing agenda and the broader economic landscape.