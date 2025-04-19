Police Begin Investigation into Attack on Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Family House



The Kogi State Police Command said an investigation had commenced into the attack on the family home of Senator Natasha Akpoti -Uduaghan in Obeiba-Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.



A statement yesterday from the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya, said the investigation followed Thursday’s reports that some unknown hoodlums had attacked the embattled lawmaker’s family home.



The statement read: “Consequent upon the distress call received from one Yakubu Ovanja, Aide to Senator Natasha on 16/04/2025 at about 0330hrs made to the Divisional Police Officer, attached to Okehi Division, stating that on the same date at about 0100hrs, some hoodlums numbering about three (3) armed with cutlasses invaded the family house of the said Senator and damaged some front window glasses.



“Immediately the information was received by the DPO; he mobilised his men for on-the-spot assessment where he met a young man named Michael Akpoti in the house who narrated how the hoodlums used cutlasses to damage the said building while trying to gain access into the house before he raised alarm which made the hoodlums flee.



“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police has directed the deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Criminal Investigation Department to commence immediate and discrete investigation into the alleged attack to ascertain its cause with the view to apprehending the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.”