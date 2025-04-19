Obi Celebrates Igbo Book of Records as Cultural Milestone

Charles Ajunwa

The Igbo Book of Records was unveiled in Enugu, in a colourful ceremony attended by eminent personalities, scholars, traditional leaders, and cultural enthusiasts.

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, who was represented by his Media Adviser, Mr. Valentine Obienyem, described the book as “unique in many ways.”

Unlike the usual autobiographies, biographies, or political commentaries that dominate book launches, Obi noted that the Igbo Book of Records stands out for its collective celebration of Igbo excellence and cultural heritage.

“I am somebody who loves records because they authenticate our viewpoints,” Obi stated. Drawing parallels with the “Guinness Book of World Records” and the “Indian Book of Records”, he said, “Such books celebrate the best in various fields of life. Among the Jews, it is through such records that we know that over 200 of them have won the Nobel Prize, mostly in medicine and sciences. Through these records, we learn about their great prophets, philosophers, and scholars who have contributed immensely to civilisation.”

He expressed hope that the Igbo Book of Records would not be reduced to celebrating one “Ukwaachinaka,” but would honour individual and the collective excellence of the Igbo people.

Commending the authors, Obi called for widespread support to ensure the success of the publication.

The chairman of the occasion, Dr. Ben Nwoye, described the project as a “remarkable effort by the Igbos to tell their own story.”

He urged all Igbo sons and daughters to obtain copies of the book, emphasising its importance in preserving cultural identity.

In his welcome address, Nze Sam Nwanze, co-author of the book and President of the Hall of Igbo Achievers Foundation, described the publication as “a compendium of authentic and well-researched insights into Igbo culture, tradition, events, and genuine achievers.”

According to Nwanze, the Igbo Book of Records will be an annual publication, accompanied by an award for the best-performing governor, under the chairmanship of Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma (retired).

He also announced plans to introduce an online a monthly publication, Igbo Digest, and to erect a building in Enugu that will house a library, gallery, and research centre dedicated to Igbo affairs.

The book, co-authored by Nze Sam Nwanze and renowned journalist Mike Ubani, has been lauded for its depth and cultural significance.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Rebecca Nnamani, called the event a moment for deep reflection and an opportunity to reignite the Igbo Renaissance.

She challenged the audience to consider whether they still uphold the values of their forebears, urging a return to the Igbo virtues of hard work, entrepreneurship, and community spirit.

Reviewing the book, Uche Maduemesi described it as “a collector of Igbo treasures,” highlighting its role in preserving cultural artefacts and stories for future generations.

Also, in attendance was the traditional ruler of the Amuri community, Igwe Charles Nwoye, who lent royal dignity to the occasion.

The unveiling of the Igbo Book of Records marks a significant stride in chronicling the achievements and cultural richness of the Igbo people, with high hopes that it will inspire future generations to uphold the proud legacy of their ancestors.