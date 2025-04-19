Neo Phlames’ Kadara, An Evergreen Wedding Anthem in the Making

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Nigerians don’t play with ‘Owambe’. Beyond the ‘Aso ebi’, the jollof rice, and the chilled small chops, music remains one of the strongest emotional currencies at any wedding. It is the pulse of the party and the soundtrack of memories. So when a song starts showing up — not just once, but at back-to-back ceremonies — it becomes worth noticing.

Last weekend, in a well-decorated hall in Lagos, Kadara, a tender love ballad by Neo Phlames, floated through the speakers just as the bride began her entrance. It wasn’t the usual playlist regular, but it drew instant recognition. Guests smiled. Some mouthed the lyrics. And by the second chorus, it was clear: a new wedding classic might be unfolding before us.

In the last few months, Kadara — meaning destiny in Yoruba — has been quietly growing in popularity among lovers and music enthusiasts alike, both in Nigeria and across diaspora communities. Its strength lies in its simplicity. There’s no attempt to overdo the emotions; instead, the song leans into cultural nuance, clean production, and the universal feeling of finding ‘the one.’In a country that has given the world evergreen wedding songs like Simi’s Duduke and Chike’s Roju, Neo Phlames’ Kadara is positioning itself in a similar category — not by trend-chasing, but by tapping into the emotional needs of couples looking for something personal and sincere to mark their big day.

What’s most interesting, however, is how the song is also gaining traction as a tool for storytelling — appearing in wedding videos, proposal clips, and first dance moments across social media.