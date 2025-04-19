Military Retrieves Over 117,000 Litres of Stolen Crude, Dismantles 42 Illegal Refineries in Week-Long Operation

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The military high command yesterday said that troops of Operation Delta Safe recovered no fewer than 117,395 litres of stolen crude oil, 22,050 litres of illegally refined AGO, 6,000 litres of DPK, and 8,060 litres of PMS.

Additionally, they discovered and destroyed 102 crude oil cooking ovens, 94 dugout pits, 18 boats, four speedboats, 56 storage tanks, 164 drums, and 42 illegal refining sites.

A statement by Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, revealed that other items recovered include pumping machines, drilling machines, galvanised pipes, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones, and nine vehicles.

General Kangye said 42 oil thieves and other criminals were arrested, and assorted arms and ammunition were also recovered within the week under review.

He said, “Between 10 and 14 April 2025, troops, while conducting offensive operations, made contact with criminals in Southern Ijaw and Aniocha South LGAs of Bayelsa and Delta states respectively. During the operations, troops arrested criminals and recovered arms and ammunition as well as a large quantity of natural resources. Similarly, on 11 and 13 April 2025, troops, acting on credible intelligence, arrested nine suspected vandals/kidnappers in Onelga and Ndoni LGAs of Rivers State as well as Uvwie, Warri South and Aniocha South LGAs of Delta State.

“They also effected the arrest of five criminals in Ikom LGA of Cross River State and Southern Ijaw LGA of Bayelsa State. Also, on 10 and 16 April 2025, scores of terrorists, comprising adult males, adult females and some children, surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai, following the ongoing onslaught on them by gallant troops.”

According to General Kangye, troops, in conjunction with Hybrid Forces, conducted offensive operations, including fighting patrols, raids, and clearance operations in Konduga, Kukawa, Abadam, and Mobbar LGAs of Borno State, as well as Gujba LGA of Yobe State.

The director added that during the operations, some terrorists were neutralised and others apprehended.

He stated that troops also intercepted seven terrorists’ logistics suppliers and recovered logistics supplies from them, as well as a vehicle and some motorcycles.