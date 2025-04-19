Massilia Motors Unveils New Mitsubishi L200

Massilia Motors, the sole distributor of Mitsubishi vehicles in Nigeria and a joint venture with CFAO Mobility, has launched the all-new Mitsubishi L200 pickup into the Nigerian market. The unveiling event took place at Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos, where guests had the opportunity to experience the new pickup firsthand.

The new L200, already recognized worldwide and well-known in Nigeria, has been completely redefined in this latest model. It features advanced engineering and ultra-tough characteristics, making it a versatile vehicle for various terrains and conditions.

The L200 is equipped with an All-New Chassis frame for improved ride and handling; lessen noise and vibration; durability; anti-corrosion; crash safety; better body size and wider interior.

The chassis frame is built with high-tensile materials to withstand tough terrain and ensure reliable performance in any condition, complemented by a redesigned suspension system. Inside, the L200 is designed for comfort, even during long trips, with advanced technology and a thoughtfully crafted living space.

The new suspension fine tune has some unique features that include Front – Double wishbone that is optimized longer stroke by geometry; Rear – Leaf spring (3 layers) with less friction. The vehicle, powered by a 6-speed manual gearbox on a 2.4-liter petrol engine, features a distinctive grille and appearance, and has won several awards, including the 2024-2025 Japan Car of the Year Design Award.

Built on inherited Pajero DNA with 4WD performance for reliability and ruggedness, Mitsubishi’s Anti-lock braking system (ABS) and Electronic Brake Force Distribution applies brake force while cornering to maintain vehicle stability and optimize traction, preventing torque loss. The system adjusts engine output and applies brake force to spinning wheels as needed, always ensuring driver safety.

Mitsubishi has also focused on driver and passenger comfort with newly designed seats inspired by their rally heritage, providing excellent body support. The upgraded air-conditioning system offers adjustable airflow for personalized comfort. Ample storage space and a bucket space of up to 2340mm x 1580mm makes it ideal for various tasks. Other interior features include a 9-inch infotainment system and a new 7-inch multi-information display and outstanding cabin comfort because of better head and leg room for passengers.

The vehicle is designed to provide slip-resistant footing for safe and easy entry and exit, even in wet or slippery conditions. The rear bumper corner allows for more foot space when the tailgate is open, featuring the largest step area in its segment.

Olivier Lamoure, Managing Director of Massilia Motors, highlighted the fact that the new L200 comes with lower fuel consumption aided by improved Aero Dynamics with roof and rear spoiler combination. Enhanced cargo and payload capacity with improved turning radius of 6.2m from 5.9m, higher ground clearance from 200mm to 212mm all to guarantee better driver manoeuvrability.

He added, “At Massilia Motors, it is important for us to give the keys to the customer so they can personally test the vehicle and share their impressions. Whether for personal use or for their business, performance and reliability are proven in the field, not in a showroom. This hands-on approach allows customers to truly experience the vehicle’s capabilities”.

Massilia Motors is also offering prospective customers free test drive.

The L200 has a rich history, tracing its roots back to the Forte launched in 1978. Over the past 47 years, about 5.7 million units have been produced across five generations and sold in approximately 150 countries. The latest model continues this legacy with its high-rigidity RISE body, designed to absorb energy and minimize cabin deformation in the event of a crash.

The L200 has also received international accolades, including a five-star rating from Latin NCAP and recognition at the 2024 Arab Car of the Year awards, where it was named “Best Mid-size Pickup”.

The variants available for the Nigerian market are the Double Cab and Single Cab. Massilia Motors offers genuine spare parts, after-sales services, and a warranty of 3 years or 100,000 km.