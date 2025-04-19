Kano APC Sets for Kwankwaso’s Return as NNPP Disputes Defection Claims

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that arrangements have been put in place to welcome the leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, into APC.

Speaking at a press conference in Kano yesterday, the party’s state Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, explained that the APC has put all its party leaders on notice to welcome back the entire structure of NNPP including Kwankwaso and the state Governor Abba Yusuf.

This was as the state Chairman of the NNPP, Hashimu Dungurawa, described the report as baseless and motivated by desperation.

According to Abbas, “The party has embarked on the project of receiving decampees from all political parties, of recent, the attention of the party has been drawn to speculations of the impending decamping of the leader of the expelled faction of the NNPP, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso into the party.

“We are fully aware that some people are desperate to join the APC because they have scuttled their political goodwill and have become political lepers in the national scheme of things and are looking to the APC for political relevance.

“We are also aware that some politicians are trying to run away from accounting for their corrupt misdeeds both in government and party administration, and seeking for refuge in the APC to escape from the fangs of anti-corruption agencies like the EFCC and ICPC. However, joining APC as a political party is not a panacea for escaping from their past sins.”

The APC chairman warned that the party would not encourage or promote the existence of cult-like associations in the name of political activities or groupings in its fold.

“We unequivocally call on all those prospective decampees who have earlier made derogatory statements against our leaders, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his deputy Senator Kashim Shettima to offer a public apology as a sign of remorse, and respect for future relationships.”

But Dungurawa said while Kwankwaso does not need Kano APC’s approval for his political decisions, there are currently no plans for him to defect.

“Kwankwaso does not need to consult anyone before making any political decision, but emphasised that there are no plans for defection.

“We have no business with APC, and do not have any intention to defect to the party, it was mere handiwork of mischief makers,” he said.