Insecurity: Matawalle Urges Northern Leaders to Support Tinubu 

Onuminya Innocent

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has made a passionate appeal to Northern political leaders to unite behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging them not to lose hope in his administration.

In a statement by his Senior Assistant on Political Affairs, Ibrahim Danmaliki, Matawalle emphasised President Tinubu’s commitment to addressing the region’s numerous challenges before the end of his first tenure in 2027.

He dismissed criticisms of the President, attributing them to “propaganda and falsehoods” spread by individuals seeking political relevance.

Matawalle expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s ability to deliver on his promises and improve the lives of Nigerians, particularly in the fight against insecurity.

He also praised Tinubu’s administration for its significant strides in restoring peace and security in Northern Nigeria.

The minister highlighted the successes of Operation Fansan Yamma, citing the elimination of over 65 notorious bandit leaders, hundreds of their foot soldiers, and the destruction of 200 camps.

He also commended the improved security situation during the recent Ramadan and Sallah celebrations, noting a significant reduction in bandit attacks and kidnappings.

Matawalle pointed to progress in infrastructure development, including the ongoing construction of the Zaria-Gusau-Talata Mafara-Sokoto expressway and the re-awarded Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway.

Matawalle’s remarks came as rebuke to critics of the federal government, whom he accused of “political hypocrisy” and shedding “crocodile tears” to gain popularity.

The minister reassured Nigerians that President Tinubu remains committed to ensuring peace, development, and a secure future for all citizens.