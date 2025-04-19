In Easter Messages, Tinubu, Jonathan, Governors, Others Preach Peace, Unity

*President promises to deliver just, prosperous nation for all Nigerians

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja, Dike Onwuamaeze in Lagos, Laleye Dipo in Minna and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

As Christians worldwide commemorate Easter, a message of peace and unity has resonated across Nigeria with President Bola Tinubu; former President Goodluck Jonathan; Governors of Katsina, Dikko Radda, Niger, Alhaji Mohammed Bago, and Bauchi, Bala Mohammed, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike joining religious leaders yesterday, in urging citizens to embrace harmony and national cohesion.



Tinubu, pledged to deliver a better, more just and prosperous nation for all Nigerians.

In his Easter message, the President while commenting on security skirmishes in certain parts of the country expressed his government’s resolve to restore peace and security in the troubled areas.

He also disclosed that his administration was working towards stabilising the sectors towards building an inclusive economy that serves the interests of all.



Tinubu therefore charged Nigerians to keep hope alive, remain united and resolute in pursuing national progress.

The 10-paragrah Easter message personally signed by the President read: “I heartily felicitate Christians in Nigeria and worldwide as they commemorate Easter, the celebration of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection—the cornerstone of the Christian faith.



“The Holy Week, which spans Palm Sunday through Holy Thursday and Good Friday and culminates in Easter Sunday, calls us to reflect deeply on the enduring values of sacrifice, redemption, love, and hope.

“As President of our blessed nation, I draw inspiration from this timeless message of hope and renewal. I remain steadfast in my commitment to delivering the promise of a Renewed Hope, a better, more just, and prosperous Nigeria for all.



“The recent tragic incidents and the loss of lives in some parts of our country deeply saddened me. I understand the pain and fear these incidents have caused. Let me assure you that my administration’s resolve to restore peace and security remains unshakable. Forces of evil will never prevail over our country. I have given clear directives to the Armed Forces and all relevant security agencies to end insecurity decisively and without delay. With the unwavering courage and commitment of our gallant men and women in uniform, we are turning the tide and making steady progress in reclaiming peace and stability.”



He added: “We are also grateful to all Nigerians for your patience and resilience as our economy begins to show encouraging signs of recovery. We understand the economic challenges many of you are facing, and we are working tirelessly to restore investor confidence, stabilise key sectors, and build an inclusive economy that serves the interests of all Nigerians.



“During this Easter, we join the global Christian community in thanking God for Pope Francis’s recovery. We pray that his renewed strength continues to inspire his leadership and service to humanity.

“I earnestly pray that Easter’s spirit fills every heart and home with renewed faith in the immense possibilities ahead of us as a nation. Just as Christ triumphed over death, so too shall our country triumph over every challenge we face. The present moment may be cloudy, but it will usher in a glorious day.



“I urge all Nigerians to remain hopeful, united, and resolute in pursuing national progress. The task before us is enormous, but together, with faith and determination, there is no obstacle we cannot overcome. Our unity and resilience are our greatest strengths.”



For his part, Jonathan urged Christians and other Nigerians to leverage the lessons of Christ’s resurrection and imbibe the message of hope and victory over the nation’s current challenges.

In his 2025 Easter message, Jonathan encouraged Nigerians to remain positive and draw strength from Christ’s love and sacrificial death for humanity and his gift of salvation.

He reminded leaders to be selfless and embrace the virtues of servanthood, sacrifice and passion for service as exemplified by Jesus Christ.



The former President stated: “I join millions of Christians around the world to commemorate Good Friday. This day reminds us all of the sacrificial death of Christ for humanity and His gift of salvation and redemption to all believers.

“This moment reminds Christians of servanthood and passion of service, as exemplified by Jesus Christ, who died to save humanity from sin and reconcile all to God.



“At Easter, we reflect on the power of Christ’s love, the gift of righteousness and the triumph of hope over despair and every challenge in life. The death and resurrection of Christ on the Cross awakens us to the boundless love of God towards us; a reminder of the possibilities faith in God offers to us on earth.

“I urge all citizens to be encouraged by the story of the resurrection of Christ and the lessons of hope and victory that are contained in it. Let us be reminded about the purpose of salvation and the essence of mercy and the triumphing power of faith and hope over all circumstances.



Addressing leaders in the country, Jonathan stated: “This moment points us to the virtues of servanthood, sacrifice and passion for service. Let us recommit to pursuing peace and justice for all.”

He said further: “As a people, let this season renew our faith, strengthen our hope and guarantee us peace. Let us continue to imbibe and pursue these virtues and work towards building a nation of peace, unity and love.”

Similarly, Governor Radda also extended warm wishes to the Christian faithful across his State.

In his message, Radda noted the significance of Easter as a season of renewal, hope, and reflection on the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus Christ.



“Easter reminds us of the power of sacrifice, forgiveness, and redemption–principles that can guide us all as we work together to build a more prosperous and harmonious Katsina,” a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, quoted him to have said.

The Governor recognised the invaluable contributions of the Christian community to the peace, unity, and development of Katsina State.



Radda also urged all residents to use the Easter period as an opportunity to pray for Katsina and Nigeria, strengthening bonds of friendship and cooperation across religious lines.

In the same vein, Governor Bago tasked Christians across the country to pray for the nation’s political leaders.

Bago in his Easter message said fervent prayers would ensure the leaders succeed in the tasks of administering the country and delivery of dividends of democracy to the citizenry.



In the statement signed on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary Bologi Ibrahim, the Governor said, “the people should pray that God will guide government officials at all levels and give them wisdom to serve humanity better.”

He reassured that his administration would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the New Niger agenda is achieved for the benefit of all.



Describing Easter as “the foundation of the Christian faith” and “the most important celebration in Christianity,”Bago asked the faithful to celebrate with decorum by also avoiding things that could drag the image of the religion in the mud

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Mohammed, also extended greetings and felicitations to Christians in the State.

The Governor stressed the need for citizens of the State to embrace the values of peace, love, humility, honesty, and selflessness, virtues, which he noted transcend religious boundaries and are essential for societal harmony and development.



Governor Mohammed who stated this in his a goodwill message through his Media Aide, Mukhtar Gidado, to mark the Good Friday and Easter Monday celebrations in the State, described the Easter season as a time for deep spiritual reflection and a solemn reminder of the virtues of sacrifice, redemption, and hope exemplified by the life and teachings of Jesus Christ.



“This season calls for sober reflection. Let us examine how we live, how we treat one another, and how we can become better citizens and a more united people. May we find the strength to forgive, the courage to reconcile, and the resolve to walk in love and peace,” he said

He urged citizens to protect the unity of the state, rise above political, ethnic, and religious differences, and embrace their shared identity and common destiny.

On the issue of security, Governor Mohammed reassured residents of his administration’s sustained efforts to maintain peace and order throughout the State.

According to him, “As a resilient people. I am confident that we will overcome this difficult period, stronger and more united.”

Wike felicitated residents of the FCT on the joyous celebration of Easter, saying the season was a time that reminds Christians of the timeless virtues of compassion, sacrifice, and forgiveness.

He noted that these virtues, embodied by Jesus Christ, are not only central to the Christian faith but are values all should strive to uphold in daily lives.

He reminded FCT residents that as the nation’s capital and the symbol of collective unity, the FCT occupies a unique place in the heart of the country. He urged them to continue to be the example of peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and harmonious living.

“I therefore urge all residents to embrace the spirit of Easter by showing love to one another, being our brother’s keeper, and fostering an environment where unity, tolerance, and understanding prevail.

” Let us also use this season to offer special prayers for our dear President, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR and all our leaders at every level. May God Almighty continue to guide them in the pursuit of the Renewed Hope Agenda for a better, more prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

He entreated all residents to continue supporting and cooperating with the Administration by fulfilling their civic responsibilities, particularly in tax payment and compliance with government regulations, noting their contributions is key in funding the infrastructure, services, and development of required projects.

Meanwhile, the Pernod Ricard Nigeria, in collaboration with the Lagos State Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Union of Road Transport Workers and other stakeholders, conducted an enlightenment campaign on the necessity of road safety and why drivers should abstain from alcohol while driving.

Speaking during the road safety campaign with the theme: “Don’t Drink and Drive Campaign ‘Safe Roads,’” the Lagos State Sector Commander, FRSC, Corps Commander Kehinde G. Hamzat, said it was important to educate motorists on the need to maintain their vehicles and avoid drinking alcohol and driving.

Hamzat said: “There is need to let members of the public know that they should not drink alcohol and drive so that they will never remember the day their breadwinner is no more as a result of careless driving under the influence of alcohol.”

The Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Nigeria (PRN), Mr. Michael Ehindero, said his company sponsored the town hall meeting because it considered road safety as a shared responsibility that called for shared commitment.

Ehindero, said the company believed that partnering with key stakeholders in road safety, including the media, would get its message on road safety across to motorists and help to reduce road accidents.

He identified driving under the influence of alcohol, also known as drink-driving, as a major risk factor that causes of road accidents.

“It is against this background that we, Pernod Ricard Nigeria, a subsidiary of Pernod Ricard, a worldwide producer of wines and spirits, have decided to launch this initiative,” that was aimed at helping drivers and other road users to understand the negative effects of drink-driving, and why they should promote responsible and positive choices during this festive season.

Speaking in the same vein, the Lagos State Commander of NDLEA, Commandant Abubakar Liman Wali, said the event was in line with the agencies’ major responsibility of educating members of the public to abstain from drug abuse, which includes alcohol.

Wali, who was represented by the Assistant Commander of NDLEA, Ms. Stella Amechi, described drug as any substance whose consumption could change a person’s mood.

He said: “Let us work hand in hand to ensure that all efforts are directed against drug abuse.”