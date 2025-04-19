Funmi Ogidan-Bello: Audiences Worldwide Are Embracing Our Own Stories with Enthusiasm

Funmi Ogidan-Bello is an actress and filmmaker, drawn to the art of storytelling and the magic of assuming different personas through the characters she portrays. She speaks on her career journey, her upcoming movie ‘Adunni Ogidan Bírin’, which, in her words, reflects not just her growth, but a culmination of everything she has learned and believed in as a filmmaker. Ferdinand Ekechukwu brings the excerpt

Can you take us a bit through your acting and filmmaking journey?

My journey into acting and filmmaking has been one of passion, persistence, and purpose. I started as an actress, drawn to the art of storytelling and the magic of becoming different people through the characters I portrayed. Each role gave me a new perspective, a new emotion to explore, and a deeper understanding of the human condition. But as I spent more time on set, I became increasingly curious about what happens behind the camera, the decisions that shape a story, the creative power behind every frame, and the process that brings a vision to life. That curiosity soon evolved into a deep calling. I realised I didn’t just want to interpret stories, I wanted to create them. I wanted to be part of shaping narratives that matter. That’s when I stepped into producing. I found that through those roles, I could have a stronger influence on the kinds of stories we tell, especially stories that reflect our truths, our struggles, our hopes, and the strength within our society, particularly among women. It’s been a challenging yet fulfilling journey, and I’ve embraced every step of it. A project like ‘Adunni Ogidan Bírin’, my upcoming project, feels like the culmination of everything I’ve learned and believed in. It reflects not just my growth as a filmmaker, but also my conviction that our stories, especially those centered on justice, power, and the rising voice of women, deserve to be told with boldness and integrity. Looking back, I’m proud of how far I’ve come. And looking forward, I’m even more inspired by how much more there is to do.

Speak to us on ‘Adunni Ogidan Bírin’ and the cast. What inspired the story?

‘Adunni Ogidan Bírin’ was inspired by the strength and resilience of African women; women who rise against all odds and become symbols of hope and resistance in their communities. It’s an epic drama. The story is deeply rooted in history and power dynamics, and the director Yemi Amodu and I wanted to capture that with a fictional story that honours our heritage. Through orature, we encounter stories of strong women who fought for the liberation of their people; figures like Moremi, Igogo, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Oya, and many others. As an African, I felt compelled that if I were to make a film, it must reflect the struggles and triumphs of our past heroines. That was how ‘Adunni, Ogidan Bìnrín’ was conceptualized. A woman can be courageous enough to kill a snake where a cowardly man would retreat. That is the essence of courage often underestimated in women. With Adunni, that underestimation is challenged, revealing the true strength and power of womanhood. As for the cast, we were intentional about choosing the best, people who not only have the star power but can also bring depth and authenticity to their roles. Each actor, from Nancy Isime to Odunlade Adekola, Keppy Ekpeyong, Muyiwa Ademola, Patrick Doyle, Iyabo Ojo, Jide Kosoko, Sola Kosoko, Kamo State and others, brought something uniquely powerful to the table.

The cast is made up of the finest in the industry. What was the experience like working with this ensemble?

It was an absolute honour. Working with such a talented and professional cast elevated the entire project. The energy on set was electric, a perfect blend of creativity, mutual respect, and commitment to excellence. Everyone came prepared and ready to give their best, and that made directing and producing the film such a joy. Watching these incredible actors embody their characters so fully was inspiring.

Aside from being the producer, you also played the titular character. Tell us about your role.

Yes, I played Adunni, the lead character. Adunni is a strong-willed, intelligent, and fearless woman who defies societal expectations to fight for justice. She’s a warrior at heart, but also deeply human. Playing her was both emotionally and physically demanding, but it was a role I connected with on a very personal level. She represents every woman who has ever had to rise above silence and take her place in the world.

Were there encounters, challenges while shooting the movie?

Every production comes with its share of hurdles. We faced several logistical challenges, especially because the film was shot across multiple locations in our search for old-school or period-accurate settings, props, and costumes. Coordinating such a large cast and crew was also no small feat. However, with a dedicated team, strong leadership, and the passion we all had for the project, we overcame every obstacle. One particularly frightening moment on set involved one of our lead actors, Lateef Adedimeji. He was injured in an accident involving a gun prop—blood was gushing out, and it was truly terrifying. Yet, after a brief moment of rest and recovery, he insisted that we continue filming. His resilience was inspiring, and we pushed forward. In the end, the challenges only made the final outcome more rewarding.

What sort of movie would you like to work on but have not had the opportunity yet?

I’m deeply interested in exploring psychological thrillers and futuristic African sci-fi. I believe there’s immense potential to expand the narrative of African cinema beyond traditional and contemporary drama into imagined worlds, emerging technologies, and redefined African identities. Our stories deserve to be told through these bold, speculative lenses. I also intend to delve into TV serial drama, long-form, intense storytelling that captivates and connects deeply with audiences. Entertainment goes beyond cinema; it’s a bridge. I want to connect with African audiences across the continent and the diaspora, and showcase our rich cultures and experiences to the world through innovative drama serials. That’s firmly on my vision board.

Nigerian films are now sought after in the diaspora communities and across the globe. What do you think is responsible for that?

It’s largely due to our authenticity. Nigerian films tell stories that are rich, emotionally resonant, and deeply rooted in real human experiences. We don’t shy away from showing life as it is our joys, our struggles, our culture, our humour, and our spirituality. That truthfulness connects with people, whether they are in Lagos, London, or Los Angeles. Add to that the raw creativity and sheer talent of our actors, writers, and directors—alongside noticeable improvements in production quality, and it’s no surprise that the world is taking notice. There’s a growing global hunger for diverse, culturally grounded narratives, and Nollywood is uniquely positioned to feed that appetite. We’re now telling our stories on our terms, and audiences across the world are embracing that with pride and enthusiasm. Nollywood is no longer just a local industry; it’s a global voice for African identity, resilience, and imagination.

The film (Adunni Ogidan Bírin) appears to be a masterpiece of talent and captivating plot. What should viewers expect?

Viewers should expect a deeply emotional and thought-provoking experience in cinemas starting from April 25, 2025. ‘Adunni Ogidan Bírin’ may be set in the 1950s, with an old-school aesthetic, but its message is strikingly contemporary. It’s a gripping drama that mirrors today’s Nigeria, where corruption thrives, institutions falter, and the men who should lead have largely failed. In that void, women are rising, stepping forward with courage and clarity to reclaim dignity and justice. While it might appear cultural on the surface, this is not just a historical or traditional tale. It’s a bold, dramatic portrayal of resistance and awakening. The film challenges the audience to look beyond nostalgia and recognize the ongoing societal imbalance, where women, often underestimated, are forced to do what men have failed to do. Expect powerful performances, evocative settings, and a plot that weaves emotion, betrayal, injustice, and the unstoppable force of feminine power. ‘Adunni Ogidan Bírin’ is not just a film, it’s a dramatic statement, a call for reckoning, and a movement rooted in truth and urgency.