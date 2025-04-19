Flutterwave Launches Accelerate Workshop to Equip Africans with Tech Skills

Flutterwave, one of Africa’s leading payments technology companies, recently unveiled the Flutterwave Accelerate Workshop, a two-day virtual coaching programme designed to equip young Africans with practical skills for success in the tech industry.

The workshop targets university students, recent graduates, and early-career professionals, providing direct access to industry expertise in four high-demand career paths: Data privacy and Cybersecurity, Design, Marketing, and Product Management. Sessions will be led by accomplished tech professionals from within and beyond Flutterwave, including Ted Oladele, CEO of Mira and former VP of Design & Product at Flutterwave; Noel Ozoemena, Senior Manager of Branding and Storytelling; Nujinim Egwegbete-Odukwu, Head of Infrastructure Security; Abisola Epoyun, Data Privacy Manager; and Oluwatobiloba Animashaun, Product Manager at Flutterwave.

This initiative stems from Flutterwave’s belief that providing youth access, and opportunity can unlock Africa’s potential. The company recognises that the continent’s greatest asset is its young, dynamic population and remains committed to enabling innovation through both financial solutions and talent development programs.

“At Flutterwave, we are passionate about unlocking Africa’s full potential by investing in the next generation of innovators and builders. The Accelerate Workshop serves as both a knowledge hub and springboard for ambitious young Africans poised to transform the continent’s technological landscape,” said Yewande Akomolafe-Kalu, AVP, Branding and Storytelling at Flutterwave. “We’re giving them the tools, access, and confidence to step boldly into the digital economy.”

Beyond technical training, the workshop aims to develop participants’ necessary soft skills and inform them of the realities of working in African tech startups. From understanding user behaviour and product development to navigating data privacy regulations and storytelling for impact, these sessions provide holistic insights participants can immediately apply.

The workshop will be held over two sessions, taking place on April 26th and May 3rd, 2025. Interested participants can now register at: https://calendly.com/flutterwave-5ni/flutterwaveaccelerateworkshop.

The Accelerate Workshop represents Flutterwave’s ongoing commitment to equip young Africans with global skills and create a future defined by possibility, inclusion, and transformative impact.