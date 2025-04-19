FG Shuts down Enugu Airport for Emergency Repair of Runway

Chinedu Eze

The Federal Government has announced the temporary closure of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Enugu State, for emergency runway repairs.

Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Obiageli Orah, explained that there was a sudden and significant rupture in the asphalt surface at a critical section of the runway and that was why the federal government decided to shut it down for rehabilitation.

Repair work would take off from April 22, 2025 to May 6, 2025, after which the airport would be reopened for flight operation.

“In compliance with Nigerian civil aviation regulations, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has, therefore, closed the runway during this period. As part of FAAN’s commitment to passenger safety and the modernisation of airport facilities, the runway will not be open for landings or takeoffs during the rehabilitation period,” Mrs. Orah said.

The agency therefore appealed to all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation during this time, disclosing that flights to the airport would be diverted to nearby airports.

Yesterday, Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace, announced withdrawal of its operations to the Enugu airport and said it was diverting flights to Asaba airport and would resume service to Enugu when the runway had been repaired and certified.