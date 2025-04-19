Ex-Labour Leaders Urge Tinubu to Reconsider Emergency Rule in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Forum of former labour leaders in Rivers State has called on President Bola Tinubu to reconsider his declaration of state of emergency in the state and recall Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu and members of the state House of Assembly in the interest of peace and democracy.

This was as a group known as Simplified Queens, has accused the National Assembly of complicity in what it describes as an unconstitutional suspension of the governor and the imposition of emergency rule in the State.

During a press conference held in Port Harcourt, the former labour leaders condemned the declaration of state of emergency and suspension of democratically elected officers by President Tinubu.

The group observed that the spate of protests against the state of emergency and the elected officers poses danger in the state democracy.

Speaking on a theme: ‘The Collapse of Democracy in Rivers State, where is the Organised Labour?’, the forum led by Achese Igwe, Chairman, and Bennett Kalio, Acting Secretary, said the undemocratic rule means the suspension of the constitution of Nigeria.

They faulted the decision of President Tinubu in the declaration of emergency in Rivers without exhausting all available reconciliation processes.

Igwe, a former National President of NUPENG, who read the statement before the journalists, said: “Ordinarily, as former Labour leaders, we are not supposed to lead workers to protest the collapse of democracy in Rivers State, rather than the organised Labour that is saddled with the responsibility of defending and protecting the nascent democracy, which is yet to see reasons in the state that we found ourselves.

“April 18, will be exactly one month when President Bola Tinubu in a most undesirable and absurd pronouncement on the Rivers State crisis declared a state of emergency and the suspension of the democratically elected Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Prof. Ngozi Odu and members of the State House of Assembly for six months.

“To cap it all, the President appointed Vice Admiral Ibolk-Ete lbas (rtd) as the Sole administrator of the state in what we considered a brazen and fragrant desecration of democracy and the rule of law.

“Furthermore, democratic and legally obligatory pre-requisites we also thrown overboard by the National Assembly through their voice-vote endorsement of President Tinubu’s state of emergency declaration in place

of the constitutionally prescribed two thirds majority votes.”

He said, “As far as the former labour leaders forum is concerned, such mindless take over and destroying fundamental principle of democracy in such an absurd manner in Rivers State amounts to suspension of democracy and the constitution of Nigeria and inviting military dictatorship which the Sole Administrator has begun to accomplish.”

The group alleged that the Sole Administrator was acting out a script by dismounting existing democratic structures in the state, by “arbitrarily appointing sole administrators for the Local Government councils, dissolving and reconstituting Boards, commissions and Governing councils is a sinister agenda of state capture. That may likely befall other states.”

The forum called on the organised Labour; the NLC and TUC at the state and national levels to actively join hands with well-meaning Nigerians, civil society organisations and the good people of Rivers State to bring to an immediate end the alleged undemocratic precedent that has been unleashed in the state.

The forum declared that the selective application of a state of emergency in Rivers State, while ignoring states constantly plagued by worst security challenges in the country, is undoubtedly questionable.

“It is very glaring that this decision is taken in bad faith against the good people of Rivers State. On a very good standing, we can boldly say that Nigeria as a sovereign nation cannot stand or succeed without Rivers State.

“Let me reiterate that this forum stands in strong solidarity with all well meaning people of Rivers State to navigate through these challenging times and deeply empathise with the people and frustration they are passing through.”

Igwe added that the emergency rule in Rivers State underscores the severe difficulties being faced daily to sustainable livelihood, and again, “call on the NLC to live up to the mandate of the Nigerian workers and the masses or immediately put in the towel”.

Similarly, a group, Simplified Queens has accused the National Assembly of complicity in the political crisis of Rivers State, and warned that such actions pose a direct threat to Nigeria’s democracy and federalism.

The Oyigbo LGA Coordinator of the group, Ms Iheoma Nwankwo, who spoke on behalf of the 23 LGA coordinators in the state, yesterday, faulted the National Assembly for allegedly approving the emergency rule via a voice vote, instead of securing the constitutionally mandated two-thirds majority.

“The National Assembly’s reliance on a voice vote, rather than securing the constitutionally mandated two-thirds majority for approving the state of emergency, represents a dereliction of its oversight responsibilities and raises concerns about the legitimacy of the process,” the group stated.

Simplified Queens further described the suspension of Governor Fubara and the appointment of a sole administrator as illegal and unconstitutional, asserting that Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution does not empower the President to remove an elected governor or dissolve the state House of Assembly.

“Such actions contravene the principles of true federalism and the separation of powers enshrined in our Constitution. The suspension of Governor Fubara and the appointment of a sole administrator set a precedent that undermines democratic institutions and threatens the autonomy of state governments.”

They also accused the sole administrator of acting beyond his mandate by suspending all political appointees, heads of state-owned boards, and tertiary institution leadership in the state, claiming that he is being used to implement a political agenda allegedly orchestrated by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

“Reports suggest collaboration with the FCT Minister to impose an unauthorized budget, and following through with the appointment of interim local government sole administrators, actions that violate constitutional provisions and disregard the Supreme Court’s judgment,” they said.

On Governor Fubara’s efforts to comply with the Supreme Court ruling affirming the Amaewhule-led Assembly, the group said his attempts were obstructed by some lawmakers bent on deepening the crisis.

“In response to the Supreme Court’s judgment, Governor Fubara made several efforts to restore stability, including presenting the 2025 budget to the recognized Assembly. Regrettably, these efforts were persistently obstructed,” they said.

The group urged President Tinubu to immediately reverse the suspension of Governor Fubara, stating that the situation in Rivers State does not meet the constitutional threshold for a state of emergency.

“We earnestly appeal to President Tinubu to reconsider and reverse the suspension of Governor Fubara. The ambitions of a select few must not steer our nation toward authoritarianism,” Simplified Queens said.

They also reaffirmed their loyalty to suspended Governor Fubara and called on Rivers people to remain peaceful and law-abiding.