Enugu APC Suspends Utazi Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State has suspended Senator Chuka Utazi for alleged anti-party activities.

Utazi, a two-time Senator (2015-2023), who represented Enugu North Senatorial District under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), decamped from his party and joined APC in 2024.

However, in a letter of notification addressed to the State Chairman of APC, Ugochukwu Agballah and signed by the Chairman of APC Uzo-Uwani LGA, Chief Chris Ajodo; the Secretary, Hon. Pius Diara, and APC Chairman, Nkpologu Ward, Hon. Albert Aniebonam yesterday in Enugu, the party stated that Utazi’s suspension was sequel to and consequent upon a complaint/petition from the Senator’s Nkpologu ward, alleging anti-party activities.

The Ward accused Utazi of having participated in the PDP Enugu North Zonal Chapter meetings and endorsement of the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mba for a second term in the coming 2027 election.

They also accused the senator of granting interviews and engaging in open blackmail and de-marketing of APC Enugu State chapter in public, among other infractions.

“These allegations were backed up by online video evidence as the case may be,” the party officials stated in the notification letter, which was also copied to the leader of the party in the state, Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji (Nwakaibie).

The party officials further clarified that on receipt of the said complaint, the local government on 8/4/2025 setup a three-man disciplinary committee which notified the Senator of the petition and duly invited him to appear before the disciplinary body.

“The invitation was however ignored by the respondent. The above notwithstanding, the committee carried out a thorough investigation of the allegations and came out with a verdict of “guilt”.

“The committee found the conduct of Senator Utazi highly disappointing, repugnant and unbecoming of a bona fide member of APC, and hence, recommended his indefinite suspension from the party.

“Upon the receipt of the report of the Disciplinary Committee on 12/4/2025 and after careful examination of same, including the video evidence enclosed thereto, the Local Government Executive unanimously approved the recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee, and hence, endorsed the indefinite suspension of former Senator Chuka Utazi from All Progressive Congress (APC) for anti-party activity in accordance with the Constitution of our great party,” the officials said.