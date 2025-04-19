Death Penalty Awaits Kidnappers in Edo, Okpebholo Declares

·Vigilante members to be recruited into state civil service

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has said that kidnappers caught in Edo State will face the death penalty, specifically by hanging, expressing readiness to sign the death warrants of convicts.

Governor Okpebholo disclosed this at the stakeholders’ session at the Uromi Town Hall, where he had an interactive session with leaders and members of the Arewa community in Esan land.

The Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) had passed a bill amending the Kidnapping Prohibition Amendment Law (and Related Matters 2013).

The bill prescribes the death penalty for kidnappers and mandates the confiscation and demolition of properties used in the commission of their crimes.

Okpebholo said his administration will not tolerate insecurity, killing, and kidnapping anymore in the state as he will deal ruthlessly with all criminal elements in the state.

“I take the issue of insecurity seriously and will not bend the rules but apply them strictly. The new law in the state permits us to demolish their properties and confiscate their lands. We will build vigilante team offices on those lands.

“We will bring kidnappers to the public and execute them to show our seriousness according to the laws already passed by the EDHA. I will not be afraid to sign it,” he declared.

The governor called on all to collaborate with his administration to secure the state, “saying security is the business of all and not for security agencies alone.

“The kind of security we want to have in the state is one where security remnants women are paid salaries, unlike before where the people will just put on uniforms without being paid. We are going to employ vigilante teams and pay them salaries and stop people from just putting on their uniforms.

“These people will work with security agencies and they will be trained on how to fight crimes and handle criminals. I will not wait until campaign time to solve your problems. I will start to address the problems facing our people in the market, and everywhere.

“It is time to start profiling people from other states who claim to be from the North and ensure they don’t spoil your name. We will fence the market, put streetlights, and build abattoirs for those killing cows. We want to secure the people of Edo State.”

Okpebholo said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu loves the North and has been very supportive to ensure that the Uromi killing didn’t lead to more destruction.

“Those destroying the land, causing problems are not even from Nigeria. They are foreigners but the President has vowed to bring peace to Nigeria,” he revealed.

Alhaji Bawa Umar, Chairman of Arewa in Edo Central, thanked the governor and the Onojie of Uromi for the peace that has been restored.

He noted that the governor is doing well in terms of security in the state and the Arewa community will support his administration to ensure it succeeds.

Chairman of Uromi Cattle market, Alhaji Isah Muhammad, thanked the governor for the way he handled the Uromi incident which he said helped to bring down the tension in the area.

Gen. Cecil Esekhaigbe (rtd), said: “I appeal to the Arewa community to ensure they have a database for all their members to be able to account for all their members. I urge the leaders to advise their members and monitor their activities to ensure they are not criminal activities.”