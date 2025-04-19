China Calls for Global Unity against US’ Reciprocal Tariffs

*Says trade war to strengthen its relations with Nigeria

*UNCTAD: Global economy in recessionary trajectory, may slow to 2.3%

Michael Olugbode and Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

China has called on the international community to unite against the United States’ deployment of unorthodox measures to address its perceived trade deficits, especially the recently introduced tariffs.

The call came same day the UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) agency warned that the global economy was on a recessionary trajectory, with growth expected to slow to 2.3 per cent in 2025, driven by escalating trade tensions and persistent uncertainty.



In a new report titled “Trade and Development Foresights 2025 – Under Pressure: Uncertainty Reshapes Global Economic Prospects,” global growth was projected to slow to 2.3 per cent in 2025, below the 2.5 per cent threshold, which is often associated with a global recessionary phase.



However, addressing a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, described the hike in tariffs imposed on all trading partners as a step backward and should be resisted.

The envoy, while noting that China would always defend itself against such a retrogressive policy, lamented that the impact would be devastating on African economies.

He insisted that the issue should not be seen as a trade war between the U.S. and China, but instead as a war against other members of the international community.



United States President Donald Trump had slammed global tariff on all trading partners, claiming that the U.S. had suffered from unfair trading relations with most of its partners.

The action had generated shock waves across the globe, leading to turmoil in financial markets across the world.

Yu, while explaining that China does not like war either trade, tariff or conventional, said the country would however not be intimidated by the U.S President’s latest bullying act.

He therefore said his country was ever ready for negotiation with the U.S. based on the principle of equality and under an enabling environment.



He added: “The U.S. tariff policies are particularly devastating for African nations. Using the absurd logic that ‘trade surpluses equate to cheating,’ the U.S. has launched indiscriminate attacks on African countries, violating WTO principles of special treatment for developing nations.

“This has already caused ‘collateral damage’ such as currency devaluation and stock market volatility in Africa. The growth momentum of major African economies will inevitably be affected, with some structurally vulnerable economies possibly suffering severe blows, undermining Africa’s industrialisation and poverty reduction efforts.



“No country can stay immune in the face of bullying and coercion. Appeasement will only invite further aggression. The international community must unite and fight back to defend our shared interests.

“Today, opposing U.S. tariff abuse and bullying means upholding multilateralism and fairness and justice.”

Speaking further, he said: “China does not provoke trouble, nor are we intimidated by it. As the Chinese saying goes, ‘To friends, we offer fine wines; to wolves, the hunting rifles.’ Pressure and threats are not the right way to deal with China.

“China has taken and will continue to take firm measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and development interests. If a fight is forced upon us, China will fight to the end. If talks are sought, China’s door remains open—but only on the basis of equality and mutual respect.”

The envoy explained that: “The U.S. actions severely infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of other countries, blatantly violate WTO rules, seriously undermine the rules-based multilateral trading system, and destabilise the global economic order.

“By doing so, the U.S. also defies basic economic principles and market rules, ignoring the fact that it has long profited immensely from international trade.

“Using tariffs as a weapon for maximum pressure and self-interest is a typical manifestation of unilateralism, protectionism, and economic bullying. This is neither reciprocal nor fair —it is essentially about pursuing America First and American exceptionalism.”

He, however, stressed that: “In this imposed tariff war, China stands on the right side of history and the side of fairness and justice. We have the confidence and resolve to defeat all threats and blackmail. “Domestically, we have the unwavering support of our people, a vast market of 1.4 billion consumers, and a comprehensive industrial chain.

“China’s economy grew by 5.4 percent in the first quarter. Over the past decades, China has contributed around 30 percent to global economic growth, serving as a vital engine for the world economy.

“As the world’s second-largest economy and second-largest consumer market, no matter how the international landscape changes, China’s door will only open wider.

“We will continue to advance high-level opening-up, implement liberalisation and facilitation of trade and investment. We will foster a first-class market-oriented, law-based, and internationalised business environment. And we will share our development opportunities with the world to achieve mutual benefits.

“It must be emphasised that China’s resolute stance against power bullying is not only to defend its own legitimate rights but also to uphold the common interests of the international community and prevent the world from regressing to a law-of-the-jungle era. “China’s firm countermeasures have won the other nations a 90-day window, mitigating the impact of U.S. tariffs on global supply chains, creating space for dialogue and negotiation, and curbing the unchecked spread of trade protectionism,” he added.

He declared that: “For China, we don’t want to have any wars, either treaty wars, tariff wars, trade wars, anything with any other country. Because throughout China’s history, China is a peace-loving country.

“We don’t believe in wars. We don’t believe in conquering. We don’t believe in expansionism.

“We want to live peacefully with all the other countries in this globe. And this tariff war, this trade war, was initiated by the U.S. So we stand up to defend our national interests and the nation and other countries.

“China would like to resolve this through dialogue, through negotiation, through consultation. But there are some basic requirements. For instance, we have to respect each other. We have to negotiate on an equal basis. We couldn’t just bring the other one down to an easy, but you have to agree this. Otherwise, I have a gun against your head.

“So we believe that we have to come to the negotiating table on equal terms. And I believe that it is the U.S. that launched this tariff war against the whole world. I believe it is the U.S. that is beginning to take the initiative to take back this war.”

He said the current trade war provides opportunities for China- Nigeria cooperation.

He explained that the relations between both countries are built on mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit, and win-win cooperation.

He, therefore, said China was prepared to ensure full implementation of the agreements signed between both countries.

He added: “African nations are committed to development and revitalisation, which requires a free, open multilateral trading system and a stable, predictable global environment. History has shown that China is a reliable partner for Africa—trustworthy, mature, and steadfast.

“China’s development and commitment to high-level openness will bring much-needed stability to an increasingly uncertain world.

“At last year’s FOCAC Beijing Summit, China pledged to unilaterally expand market access, granting zero-tariff treatment to 100 percent of product categories for all least-developed countries with diplomatic ties to China, including 33 African nations. This demonstrates China’s concrete efforts to turn its vast market into tangible opportunities for Africa.

“China and Nigeria are key trade partners, with bilateral trade consistently reaching around $22 billion—among the highest in Africa. Following last year’s agreement on Nigerian peanut exports to China, China remains open to further expanding imports of Nigerian goods, signaling broad prospects for future economic cooperation.

“As Africa’s most populous country, a major economy, and a leading voice of the Global South, Nigeria holds significant influence. China stands ready to work with Nigeria to implement the outcomes of the FOCAC Summit and the consensus between our leaders, deepening mutually beneficial collaboration.

“Together, we will uphold the multilateral trading system, resist protectionism, and foster an open, inclusive, and fair international environment.

“Our shared goal is to advance an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation, building a community with a shared future for humanity.”

He argued that US would be the greatest loser in all these, “as the U.S. aims to force other countries to submit through maximum pressure and make America great again. But this strategy will backfire, harming its interests as much as others.”

Meanwhile, UNCTAD, citing mounting threats, including trade policy shocks, financial volatility, and a surge in uncertainty that risks derailing the global outlook, noted that stronger policy coordination and regional trade were urgently needed.

ting trade tensions and persistent uncertainty.

Explaining that rising trade tensions were impacting global trade, UNCTAD observed that recent tariff measures were disrupting supply chains and undermining predictability.

“Trade policy uncertainty is at a historical high,” the report noted, adding that “this is already translating into delayed investment decisions and reduced hiring.”

On the challenges for the Global South, UNCTAD said the slowdown will affect all nations, but noted that it was concerned about developing countries and especially the most vulnerable economies.

It observed that many low-income countries face a, “perfect storm” of worsening external financial conditions, unsustainable debt and weakening domestic growth.

UNCTAD underlined the real threat to economic growth, investment, and development progress, particularly for the most vulnerable economies.

However, it stated that developing economies face risks and worsening external conditions, but growing South-South trade and greater regional economic integration are opportunities.

It called for greater international policy coordination and strengthened regional trade.

Already accounting for about one third of global trade, “the potential of South-South economic integration offers opportunities for many developing countries”, the report noted.

UNCTAD urges dialogue and negotiation, alongside stronger regional and global policy coordination, building on existing trade and economic tie

“Coordinated action will be essential to restore confidence and keep development on track,” the report concluded