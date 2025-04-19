  • Saturday, 19th April, 2025

Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Announces 56th Mount Horeb Ascension Pilgrimage

Nigeria | 19 minutes ago

Chinedu Eze

The Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church (CSMC) Worldwide has officially announced plans for the 56th Mount Horeb Ascension Pilgrimage, a spiritual gathering scheduled to take place from May 4th to May 11th, 2025, at Galilee Land, Orile Igbon in Oyo State, Nigeria. 

The announcement was made during a World Press Conference held in Lagos, addressed by His Grace, Dr. Prophet Emmanuel Adewale Abiodun Alogbo, the Spiritual Head and Chairman of the Church, alongside Special Apostle Prophet Dr. Joel Olayinka Adeniran, the Conference Supervising Prophet.

The week-long event, themed ‘Double Glory’, is expected to draw thousands of congregants from across the globe for what church leaders describe as a transformative spiritual retreat aimed at fostering divine encounters, communal worship, and spiritual rejuvenation.

The 56th edition of this annual pilgrimage holds additional significance as it coincides with the first anniversary of Prophet Alogbo’s leadership as Spiritual Father and Spiritual Head of the church.

In his address, Prophet Alogbo highlighted the dual importance of this year’s Mount Horeb pilgrimage, stating, “By the special grace of the Almighty God, this Mount Horeb pilgrimage of this year, bears double significance: not only does it mark yet another sacred ascent in our spiritual journey as a people, but it also coincides with the first anniversary of my stewardship as the Spiritual Father and Spiritual Head of this glorious movement church.”

Reflecting on his first year of leadership, Prophet Alogbo stated, “When, by divine ordination, I was entrusted with this sacred mantle, I made a covenant before God and before you — a covenant to lead with integrity, with transparency, and with inclusivity. Since that moment, every decision taken, every step made, has been guided by a sincere desire to uphold the spiritual, administrative, and communal values of our Church. I have sought not just to lead, but to listen; not just to direct, but to serve.”

The Spiritual Head further expressed satisfaction with the church’s growth under his leadership, noting, “To the glory of God, we have not tarried in the vineyard. The gospel fire has been rekindled across nations; new altars of worship have been raised in places where our voices were once silent. We have witnessed an unprecedented growth of our Church, not only in numbers but in spiritual depth and impact.”

