CCESSA Seeks Enforcement of Local Content Law in Construction Services Sector 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association (CCESSA) has urged the federal government to ensure more participation of Nigerian professionals in the execution of projects involving engineering and construction services in the country.

CCEESSA President, Temidayo Adeyemo who made the request during the inauguration of the ultra modern secretariat building of the association and launching of two books on occupational health and safety in Kuje, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Thursday said that Nigerian professionals in the construction services sector have exhibited requisite competence in the delivery major projects.

On the issue of promotion of local content in the engineering and construction services sector, Adeyemo said that CCESSA is engaging with National Assembly to ensure that it is appropriately captured in a legislation

“We are meeting with the National Assembly and other stakeholders to ensure that the laws on local content in the construction services sector are strictly implemented,” he said.

Regarding the issue of building collapse in the country, CCESSA president said that none of the members have been involved in executing shoddy jobs and in any of the collapsed buildings.

“Let me tell you that the building collapse you are talking about is not being executed by our members and not even by our employers.

“However, we are talking to government and regulatory agencies in the sector to enforce the laws. Anybody that is not registered should not be allowed to practice and I think Nigeria Society of Engineers and COREN has taken up this challenge,” he said.

Adeyemo described the completion of the union’s secretariat complex as a major milestone, adding that it will serve as a hub for knowledge sharing, professional growth and networking among members

He said, “This milestone marks significant achievement in the history of our association and is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our members. The journey to this epischopal moment has not been without challenges.”

Minister of Labour and Employment, Alhaji Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi who led other stakeholders including the President of the Trade Union Congress, Festus Osifo, to inauguration of the building commended the construction workers for their efforts in pushing for best practices in engineering design and construction services.

He said that with the growing commitment to standard practice by construction workers, the days of frequent building collapse are over.

Dingyadi said, “From what I have seen, I want to commend the level of professionalism exhibited here. I have seen a lot of architectural masterpieces in this place.

“I believe that this effort by the union will go a long way in improving engineering services in this country.”

The minister said that things are changing for the better in the area of building and construction services, adding that the era of building frequent collapse is fast disappearing in the country.

Speaking on the impact of the new minimum wage on the soaring high cost of living in the country, the minister said that the situation is changing and that the country is witnessing lowering prices of food items.

He said, “I think it is too early to assess the impact of the minimum wage or to say that it is too small.

“The President has tried by more than doubling the previous minimum wage, which goes to show the commitment of this administration to the welfare of workers in the country.

“There are so many other things that government is coming up with to ensure that workers are well taken care of. We are doing everything to ensure that workers’ welfare is taken care so as to improve productivity.”

The minister said that the government is being guided by resources available to it in deciding on issues of wage increase.

According to him, food prices are dropping.

For instance, he said that the price of a 50 kg bag of rice is now N70,000 as against N100,000 it sold earlier.

“Let me say that the prices of food today are much lower and the federal government is happy about this trend.

“It is the desire of this government to ensure that the country is self-sufficient in food production so as to be able to feed its citizens,” he said.

Earlier in an interview with journalists, TUC President, Osifo, said that engineering and construction services in the country have improved tremendously over the years.