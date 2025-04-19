AMCE: Nigeria, African Countries Losing $6bn to US Annually on Medical Tourism

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), the medical institution developed by African Export-Import Bank in partnership with King’s College Hospital, London, has put the amount that countries in Africa collectively lose to the United States due to medical tourism at $6 billion.

While delivering a paper on AMCE’s groundbreaking role in transforming healthcare across Africa at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Mzuzah/APHN Convergence, in the United States, Chief Executive Officer of AMCE, Brian Deaver, said the hospital is working on a model to create a sustainable, self-reliant healthcare city that can stem the tide of brain drain and medical tourism in Africa.

A statement by the hospital management said that Deaver shared the institution’s mission, cutting-edge facilities, and specialised services in oncology, haematology, and cardiovascular care.

Speaking on the forum’s theme: ‘Come Back Home: Redefining Diasporans’ Role in Africa’s Healthcare Future’, Deaver said there are exciting opportunities for diaspora professionals to help bring AMCE’s vision of world-class, accessible healthcare to life.

“Africa has long struggled with the outflow of talent and medical tourism. Today, over six billion United States dollars leaves Africa annually through medical tourism.

“This trend not only drains resources but exacerbates the healthcare gap on the continent. Deaver’s vision for AMCE addresses both the physical infrastructure needs and the retention of skilled healthcare professionals. AMCE’s model creates a sustainable, self-reliant healthcare city that can stem the tide of brain drain and medical tourism, providing African citizens with access to world-class care on their home soil.

“We have the opportunity to reverse the brain drain in healthcare and build a continent where innovation, expertise, and top-tier medical care are accessible to all,” Deaver stated.

“Our goal is not just to treat patients, but to make Africa a global hub for healthcare excellence, attracting professionals, talent, and investment,” he added.

As AMCE prepares for its inauguration in June 2025, Deaver invites further collaboration and partnership from global health stakeholders, governments, and the African diaspora.

“Together, we can build a healthier future for Africa, reduce the outflow of medical resources, and empower the next generation of healthcare professionals to thrive at home,” he stated.