Alleged Certificate Forgery: Magistrate’s Absence Stalls AMAC Chairman’s Arraignment 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The absence of Chief Magistrate Abdullahi Ilela of a Magistrate Court 1, sitting in Dutse, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has stalled the arraignment of the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Mr. Christopher Zakka.

Zakka, was billed for arraignment on April 16, on a charge bordering on certificate forgery.

The arraignment was one of the cases that day but had to be adjourned till April 24, owing to the absence of the Magistrate.

Zakka, according to a direct criminal complaint instituted by an All Progressives Congress (APC) member and an AMAC resident, Mr. Awalu Mohammed, is alleged to have forged his academic certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the case number: CR/DUT/324/25, and dated March 24, the sole defendant was alleged to have on or about January 8, 2013, at the FCT INEC Office, Area 10, Garki District, Abuja, submitted a forged First School Leaving certificate from Festival Road Primary School (1983-1989) to the commission.

According to the charge, the forged certificate was among other documents included in the defendant’s “INEC FORM C.F. 001, for Councillorship position, knowing it to be forged and with intent that it may in any way be used or acted upon as genuine.”

Mohammed also alleged that the AMAC chairman, on or about May 8, 2021, submitted a forged First School Leaving certificate from LEA Model Science Primary School (1984-1989) at the INEC for election purposes.

He said the document was submitted alongside the court affidavit for statutory declaration of age and the court affidavit for correction of name on voter’s card, “knowing them to be forged and with intent that they may in any way be used or acted upon as genuine.”

The alleged offence is said to be contrary to Sections 362(a), 363 and 264 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In the verifying affidavit in support of the application, Mohammed said he was duty bound to expose the commission of crime(s) by any person, including the defendant, public officials, agencies or institutions however described, whose acts could embarrass and dent the prestige and good name of Nigeria.

“Consequently, I have filed this direct criminal complaint against the defendant.

“I hereby verify the facts contained in this direct criminal complaint as true and correct to the best of my knowledge,” he said.

According to him, the defendant is the current Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council of the FCT, who sometime in 2013 and 2021 in line with the requirement of the Electoral Act, submitted his sworn FORM EC9 to INEC.

The complainant added that upon application Zakka’s Certified True Copy (CTC) of Form EC9, containing his affidavit in support of personal particulars, was made available to him.

He said the CTCs of the necessary documents, including INEC Forms 001 for Zakka’s Councillorship election (2013) and chairmanship poll (2021) and a report of investigation by the police to the Tribunal Secretary, FCT Area Council Election Tribunal were equally handed to him.

He said the tribunal secretary issued to him CTCs of Zakka’s form for nomination of Councillorship in 2013 as well as chairmanship in 2021, INEC Forms 001, and other documents in the tribunal’s custody relating to the fact in issue.

“Based on the response from the FCT High Court, I verily believe that the affidavit for correction of name, and the affidavit for declaration of age swear in by the defender was forged by the defendant.

“Based on the above differences between the two certificates, I verily believe that the defendant submitted a forged First School Leaving Certificate to INEC on or about sometime in 2013 and 2021,” he alleged.

At the Magistrates Court on Wednesday, although counsel to the complainant, Job Israel, was in court, Zakka could not be sighted.

Speaking to journalists shortly after adjournment, Israel said that though the Chief Magistrate was earlier in his office in preparation for today’s sitting, he was, however, invited by the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Justice Hussain Baba Yusuf.